Read full article on original website
Related
Cathie Wood Trims DraftKings Stake And Buys Nearly $4M In This Bitcoin-Linked Stock
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 65,000 shares of Jack Dorsey-owned Block Inc SQ at an estimated valuation of over $3.9 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done through three different ETFs. Block is a major cryptocurrency-based stock holding in Wood’s portfolio, with the company...
bitcoinist.com
Why Jack Dorsey Is Testing A New Social Networking Site To Rival Elon Musk’s Twitter
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, is inching closer on rivaling social media giants Facebook and Snapchat, and yes, even his own creation that is now under the ownership of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This is after Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network, finally entered...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HALO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022. As a...
bitcoinist.com
How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk
Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
bitcoinist.com
Invest In These Green Cryptocurrencies For A Sustainable Future: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano And Avalanche
Ever since Bitcoin (BTC) launched in 2009, critics have pointed out the drastic environmental impacts of crypto mining. To keep the blockchain ledgers intact, miners have to solve complex mathematical puzzles that require high-tech computing power. E-waste produced by these computers is not a friend of the natural ecosystem. Coins...
bitcoinist.com
Polkadex has released the Polkadex Orderbook decentralized exchange
Just over a year after the launch of the Polkadex mainnet, Polkadex Orderbook is now open for trading. The revolutionary orderbook-based decentralized exchange (DEX) is set to be a game-changer for digital asset trading and DeFi. In the last few years, DEXs like Uniswap have changed the way in which...
bitcoinist.com
Is Rocketize Meme Token As Smart As Solana and Cardano Currency?
One of the interesting and eye-catching sets of cryptocurrencies is meme coins. In our increasingly connected society, memes reflect the most recent stage in the evolution of language. The fundamentals of communication have been reinvented in the 21st century to include a blend of comedic, visual, and textual genres. By the adoption of these non-traditional incentive structures, both Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Decentralised Autonomous Organizations, can reinvent how communities function.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Bear Market Is Over, According To This Veteran Trader – Is It?
Dogecoin is performing pretty well these days despite pressures from the ongoing bear market. After months of negotiations and threats of lawsuits, Elon Musk finally bought Twitter. On October 27 he uploaded a video with the description “Let that sink in!” and showed himself holding a sink as he entered the social media giant’s headquarters.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum, Tezos, and Dogeliens–3 Leading NFT-based Tokens You Should Invest In Today
NFTs have revolutionized the entire DeFi space, as most coins launching in recent times have factored in NFT generation into their platforms. NFTs have huge potential for the future of trading, and already, they are in massive demand on Metaverse spaces, as the users need them for use as avatars.
bitcoinist.com
In Crypto We Truss – How Will Lizz Truss’ Resignation Affect Bitcoin, Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin.
After Liz Truss resigns from her ministerial position, what will happen to the United Kingdom’s crypto market? When Truss was U.K. secretary of state for international trade, she spoke about blockchain technology in a positive light during a house of commons debate. This insinuated there would be significant changes...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos That Could Earn You Millions – Ethereum, Bitcoin And Big Eyes Coin
Unlike other flat currencies such as the pound, dollar, and euro, which are linked and controlled by the government, providing their users with no authority, cryptocurrencies are free from being controlled by a specific organization which is a very appealing feature. With Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH)...
bitcoinist.com
Why Dogecoin Price Exploded 80% Today – The ‘Elon Musk Effect’ Again?
Dogecoin is receiving tremendous boost from a number of positive stimulus over the last few days as it maintains its bullish momentum. With this, the dog-themed cryptocurrency was able to increase by 125% for the past seven days and has also gone up by 129% on its biweekly performance. Dogecoin...
bitcoinist.com
PREMA (PRMX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 31, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PREMA (PRMX) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRMX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a gateway to the blockchain space, PREMA (PRMX) offers...
bitcoinist.com
Project NEXUS shaking up Traditional Finance with Blockchain Technology
The traditional finance and the crypto space have been separate for years, forcing investors to maintain accounts across different platforms to leverage the opportunities in both spaces. Naturally, this arduous process requires much time to manage and has discouraged investors from entering both sectors. However, the days of jumping from one platform to another end as Project NEXUS combines crypto, real estate, and stock opportunities on one platform.
bitcoinist.com
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Is DOGE Going to Lose The Leadership? 3 Meme Crypto Going to Fly in 2023
Dogecoin is regarded as the godfather of meme coins, mostly because of its epic bull runs. Investors who bought the coin at the end of 2020 received more than 26,000% returns by May 2021. Those returns are unheard of in other financial markets, and DOGE was taken seriously to be a valuable asset.
bitcoinist.com
Meet Dogeliens – The Meme Coin Set To Be Even More Successful Than Decentraland and Shiba Inu
The meme coins are coming and they mean business. It is no sooner that memes might be ranked among the top coins like Ethereum and Bitcoin. From being mere funny coins to becoming solution-oriented cryptos. In 2013, a meme coin like Dogecoin was first created to become cherished and preserved by fans. Doge the “internet meme” grew in community size and became popular in the crypto space.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin is Exceeding Conventional Meme Coin Practices and Could Overtake Ethereum and Cosmos
Memes are a type of internet culture that can be humorous and satirical, often containing pop cultural references and popular memes. They are often shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. They can also be used to promote a brand or product, especially related to a particular interest or hobby. These memes have birthed many meme currencies that live up to their names and create excitement, unlike blockchain cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). Unfortunately, the fun feature is the limit of most meme coins. To change this, newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings activities that can benefit the community beyond inciting laughter.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Startup Domain Money Revises Its Operational System
Many potential investors in the crypto space are still skeptical about it. The reason is the inability to utilize the opportunities well. However, due to the knowledge and experience gap, some top shots created a way to guide participants in their investment journey. One such initiative is Domain Money. Domain...
bitcoinist.com
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Move aside, traditional playmakers in NFTs. The buzz this past week wasn’t with Ethereum or Solana powered NFTs, but rather with new emerging players. That’s right, we saw some ‘unusual suspects’ with blockchains like Cardano and Aptos making noise in the NFT space this past week.
bitcoinist.com
AI-driven Liquidity Aggregator FLUID Hires FinTech Executive to Head its Product Strategy
FLUID, the low latency digital asset liquidity aggregator that uses predictive AI-based models, has hired FinTech executive Kiran Pingali as head of product to lead its product strategy. Kiran has more than two decades of experience in electronic trading across many prominent institutional financial services on Wall Street, viz. Citigroup,...
Comments / 0