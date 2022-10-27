ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

WASHINGTON — Heading into next week’s midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters’ concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’...
GEORGIA STATE
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
WASHINGTON, CA
Feehery: The COVID election

The first thing that Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, did when she took power there was get rid of the nation’s extremely unpopular vaccine mandate. In a week, COVID-19 effectively will be on the ballot in the United States. Democrats haven’t figured out yet that when President...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Who Is the Man Accused of Attacking Pelosi’s Husband?

SAN FRANCISCO — A trail of strained relationships. An itinerant life that included a stint living in a storage unit. A personality that was “consumed by darkness.”. Accounts from people who know the man accused of the break-in and violent attack Friday on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described indications of a troubled individual and growing signs of politically fueled hate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Supreme Court Seems Skeptical of Affirmative Action Programs

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to rule that the race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina were unlawful, based on questioning over five hours of vigorous and sometimes testy arguments, a move that would overrule decades of precedents. Such a decision...
TEXAS STATE
Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
