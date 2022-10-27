Read full article on original website
House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists
WASHINGTON — At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers...
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail of...
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
WASHINGTON — Heading into next week’s midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters’ concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’...
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The...
Unpopular Biden steers clear of top Senate races in final midterm push
President Biden is avoiding campaign stops for some of the country's closest races ahead of Election Day, with his low approval rating threatening to harm Democrats.
Feehery: The COVID election
The first thing that Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, did when she took power there was get rid of the nation’s extremely unpopular vaccine mandate. In a week, COVID-19 effectively will be on the ballot in the United States. Democrats haven’t figured out yet that when President...
Who Is the Man Accused of Attacking Pelosi’s Husband?
SAN FRANCISCO — A trail of strained relationships. An itinerant life that included a stint living in a storage unit. A personality that was “consumed by darkness.”. Accounts from people who know the man accused of the break-in and violent attack Friday on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described indications of a troubled individual and growing signs of politically fueled hate.
Supreme Court Seems Skeptical of Affirmative Action Programs
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to rule that the race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina were unlawful, based on questioning over five hours of vigorous and sometimes testy arguments, a move that would overrule decades of precedents. Such a decision...
Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to...
Editorial: Supreme Court needs to follow the law, uphold UNC affirmative action in admissions
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. If the U.S. Supreme Court does away with affirmative action in college admissions, as it appears poised to do after it heard arguments over a challenge to the policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Monday, it won’t be because of the law or the facts.
UNC, Harvard set to defend use of race in admissions before US Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments Monday in two cases that have the potential to overturn decades of precedent that have allowed the use of race as one of many factors in making decisions about admissions to colleges and universities. The cases are filed against the University...
