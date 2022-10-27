ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new library director in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Public Library Board of Trustees has named Leslie Tabor as the new library director. She will bring years of public library experience to the table, including time at the New York Public Library as associate director for neighborhood libraries. While there, she oversaw operations at 13 different branches including Harlem, the Upper East Side, and Midtown Manhattan. Prior to that, she was the public library manager in Norman, Oklahoma, where she oversaw a 90-member staff.

ITHACA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO