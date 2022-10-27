Read full article on original website
Related
rewind1077.com
TCPL names new library director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new library director in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Public Library Board of Trustees has named Leslie Tabor as the new library director. She will bring years of public library experience to the table, including time at the New York Public Library as associate director for neighborhood libraries. While there, she oversaw operations at 13 different branches including Harlem, the Upper East Side, and Midtown Manhattan. Prior to that, she was the public library manager in Norman, Oklahoma, where she oversaw a 90-member staff.
rewind1077.com
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
rewind1077.com
IPD IDs victim, suspect in ongoing murder investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation is now a homicide investigation, and Ithaca Police have released a few more details. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe. A day after Friday’s stabbing, police say Jeremiah Jordan was arrested. The 39-year-old is charged with second degree murder. Jordan was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.
Comments / 0