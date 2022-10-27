Read full article on original website
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
Army Offering $50k Reward for Information in Fort Hood, Texas Soldier’s Death
Fort Hood, Texas soldier PVT Gregory Morales went missing three years ago, and his family is still seeking answers about his disappearance and death. The US Army CID (Criminal Investigation Division) has now doubled the reward to $50,000 for any information given related to Morales' case. Here's What We Know.
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas
Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
Draining Thought: Vampire Bats Coming to Texas Is A Good Thing?!?
The spooky season is in full effect, and of course stories of scary occurrences are in full effect. Sometimes, the hauntings are more silly than scary, like these ghosts we mentioned previously, but for the most part, bone chilling tales add to the atmosphere of the Halloween holiday. Then there are times where fiction is actually fact.
Monthly Budget $4K or Less? These 2 Texas Cities Are Your Best Bet
Let's face it, money is getting tighter, and there's less room in almost everyone's wallet these days. Cutting the cost of living isn't easy, but finding an area where your dollar stretches further is one option. Best Cities for a $4,000 Monthly Budget. To determine the best cities in the...
Is Texas Power Grid Ready for Extreme Winter Weather?
Here we go again with the Texas power grid. You would think that I would be tired of writing stories about the Texas power grid and all its problems and you would be right. But someone has to get the word out. You would also think that the Electric Reliability...
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife This is Not Allowed in State Parks
Texas is a big beautiful state, everyone knows that, which is why so many people like to recreate outside. Texas Parks and Wildlife does a great job of showing people how to have fun outdoors but there is one thing specifically they are asking all residents and visitors to stop doing from not on. The one thing that is being requested is for people to stop stacking rocks as they adventure outside.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
Bleach, Please – Texas Included in Pine-Sol Recall
It's time to check under your cabinet or in the cleaning supplies closet, because Texas is included in the nationwide recall of certain Pine-Sol products. The Clorox company has recalled some varieties of specially scented products over concerns that they could contain a potentially dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with a weakened immune system or or who use external medical devices could be at serious risk of infection that could require medical treatment. They report that the bacteria could enter the body if it's inhaled, or thorough the eyes or a break in the skin.
Texans Misspell This Word The Most
Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub
This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
Fort Hood, Texas Servicemembers Will Be Allowed to Travel Out Of State For Abortions
The first day of early voting has begun here in Killeen, Texas. Election Day is not until Nov. 8th, however you have until Nov. 4th to cast your in-person ballot early. If you have voting questions, many can be answered here. Here's something you may not have known that is brewing up over at the Pentagon.
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata
There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
Beware Of The Top 10 Deadliest Animals In Texas
Even though down here in Texas we're all about Southern hospitality, that might not be what some of our animals live by. Being the largest state in the continental United States, there's a lot of wilderness here, but not all the dangerous animals live in the woods or the desert. Some could be hiding in your house.
Fort Hood, Texas Offering Pagan Service To Celebrate Seasonal New Year
The Open Circle Chapel Community of Fort Hood, Texas is giving soldiers and civilians a chance to learn, with a service celebrating the beginning of the Neo-Pagan New Year. According to history.com, Samhaín is a pagan religious festival, originating from an ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. It is one of eight holy festivals Pagans celebrate throughout the year.
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
Is It Legal in Texas for Your Landlord To Remove Political Signs?
It's getting closer to election time, and political signs are all over the place in Central Texas. Campaign ads can be a sore spot for those who don't agree with them, but the bigger question is where these signs are allowed legally - and who can take them down. Texas...
