Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Man Killed In NW Amarillo

A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise

Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Rangers: McLean woman’s death confirmed to be animal attack

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement are investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack this weekend. According to officials, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Gray County deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean about a body. Officials say someone found the...
MCLEAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body of woman found in Gray County Saturday

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gray County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman’s body was found Saturday evening. According to officials, on Oct. 29, Gray County Deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean. Deputies said Gray County EMS and McLean Fire officials were on the scene. The sheriff’s office said […]
GRAY COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police investigating deadly crash that killed motorcyclist

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Canyon Drive. According to police,42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes was traveling south on his Harley Davidson...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted in federal court after traffic stop arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court, one man is facing two federal charges after being arrested earlier in October. William Sean Gilmore was indicted on charges of, “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” after allegedly agreeing with others […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted on counts of ‘Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on three counts of “Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents filed on Thursday in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents alleged that Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy Marrugo in court documents, “knowingly and intentionally distribute […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

1 arrested after Wednesday chase

The Amarillo Police Department have released information regarding a Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. An Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the department. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
AMARILLO, TX
