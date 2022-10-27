Read full article on original website
Man Killed In NW Amarillo
A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
15-year-old hospitalized after Saturday Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Saturday evening shooting that injured a 15-year-old in the 1500 block of Avondale Street. According to the department, officers responded to a school park in the 1500 block of Avondale Street at around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday on a report of […]
The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise
Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting in north Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on a report of multiple gunshot victims on Saturday night. According to an APD press release, at around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers arrived at the home and found two male victims […]
KFDA
Texas Rangers: McLean woman’s death confirmed to be animal attack
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement are investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack this weekend. According to officials, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Gray County deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean about a body. Officials say someone found the...
Body of woman found in Gray County Saturday
MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Gray County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman’s body was found Saturday evening. According to officials, on Oct. 29, Gray County Deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean. Deputies said Gray County EMS and McLean Fire officials were on the scene. The sheriff’s office said […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash that killed motorcyclist
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash between an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Canyon Drive. According to police,42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes was traveling south on his Harley Davidson...
KFDA
Amarillo Police investigating shooting on the block of Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Avondale at 6:52 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital. No arrests have been made.
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station. According to officials, on Saturday at around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW 19th about a man who had been shot. The shooting happened at...
1, arrested after a traffic stop in Carson County
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Tuesday night traffic stop where officials allegedly seized 43 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in Carson County. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a 2021 Nissan Sentra traveling east on I-40 near […]
2 arrested after Randall County SWAT standoff
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to details released by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested after a SWAT-involved standoff on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Buffalo Trail. The sheriff’s office said that deputies went to the 4600 block of Buffalo Trail to serve a warrant. The office said deputies “made positive […]
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-27 and Washington
Update: (Oct. 31, 8:50 a.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information connected to a motorcycle crash that killed one man on Sunday evening in the area of I-27 and Washington. According to the police department, 42-year-old Ronald Walter Barnes of Amarillo was killed as a result of a crash […]
AFD released information on apartment fire in North Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a fire on Saturday night at Catchy Pointe Apartments, located at 2701 N Grand. AFD detailed that around 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 29, the first arriving crews found a fire in the kitchen of apartment 903. AFD said after entering the apartment […]
Amarillo’s Strange Tale of a Murder Suspect Who Represented Himself
I bet you've heard about the Darrell Brooks trial in Waukesha, Wisconsin. You know, the man who drove his SUV into a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring 70; the one where he chose to represent himself at his trial. Yeah. That one. If you've seen any of the...
Man indicted in federal court after traffic stop arrest
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court, one man is facing two federal charges after being arrested earlier in October. William Sean Gilmore was indicted on charges of, “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” after allegedly agreeing with others […]
1 arrested on alleged ‘forgery by passing’ in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that it was notified of an alleged possible “forgery by passing” offense that happened Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street. According to police, the alleged suspects ran on foot from the area before officers arrived. Police said that officers found two people in […]
Man indicted on counts of ‘Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on three counts of “Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents filed on Thursday in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents alleged that Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy Marrugo in court documents, “knowingly and intentionally distribute […]
kgncnewsnow.com
1 arrested after Wednesday chase
The Amarillo Police Department have released information regarding a Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. An Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the department. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched the...
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on […]
