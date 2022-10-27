EDINBURG – The Texans end their inaugural season with a bang as they shutout the Vaqueros at UTRGV Soccer Complex on Saturday night, scoring twice in the second half. Tarleton (6-9-3, 2-7-2 WAC) recorded their first back-to-back WAC win of the season, continuing their proficient play on both sides of the pitch. Freshman goalkeeper Mikayla Kendall recorded four saves in the shutout of UTRGV (3-12-3, 1-7-3 WAC). The Orange, California, native earned her fifth clean sheet game of the season.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO