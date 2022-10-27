Read full article on original website
theflashtoday.com
Texans finish inaugural season with back-to-back wins, shutout UTRGV
EDINBURG – The Texans end their inaugural season with a bang as they shutout the Vaqueros at UTRGV Soccer Complex on Saturday night, scoring twice in the second half. Tarleton (6-9-3, 2-7-2 WAC) recorded their first back-to-back WAC win of the season, continuing their proficient play on both sides of the pitch. Freshman goalkeeper Mikayla Kendall recorded four saves in the shutout of UTRGV (3-12-3, 1-7-3 WAC). The Orange, California, native earned her fifth clean sheet game of the season.
theflashtoday.com
Tarleton bench drops 58 points in exhibition win over Trailblazers
STEPHENVILLE – The Texans began their season at Wisdom Gym with a convincing win over first time opponent UNT Dallas on Sunday, showcasing the new talent head coach Billy Gillispie has recruited to Stephenville. It had been 246 days since an opponent stepped foot on the hardwood of Wisdom...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Mineral Wells Fossil Park is FREE!
Once upon a time, a giant pinata was filled with fossils, hanging over Texas. When the pinata was broken, fossils rained down over what is now the Mineral Wells Fossil Park. They are scattered over the ground, just waiting for your child to run around with a goody bag and fill it up!
fox4news.com
When should you stop mowing the lawn before winter? Here's what one expert says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Wondering when you can stop mowing your lawn this fall? Lawn experts say Mother Nature tells us when we reach the end of the grass-cutting season. Horticulture agent Dennis Patton, of the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension, said it all depends on weather patterns. While...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Families Search for Answers 39 Years After Murders of Two Weatherford Teens
Nearly four decades after the murders of two Weatherford High School students rocked the entire city, the victims’ families are still looking for justice. On March 25, 1983, the flags in front of the high school flew at half-staff after the students were killed in a parking area off Tin Top Road where young people often hung out.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 10/28/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from October 21 through October 27:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from October 21 through October 27:. Shannon Beck Sikes vs. General...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Inmate escape causes stir in Early, Early ISD mother expresses concern
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, Brown County Jail inmate Sergio Castillo escaped from the Precinct 3 barn where he was assigned to work for the day. He was took back into custody 30 minutes later. But what happened, or rather, what didn’t happen during that half hour has one Early […]
KWTX
Central Texas Sheriff’s Office sends scam warning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning of trending scams through Facebook to residents. The Sheriff’s Office warns of accounts being cloned and sending friend requests where they then send messages through messenger. “If you engage and communicate with them them, they...
wbap.com
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth
A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
Pedestrian killed in Cleburne has now been identified
The victim struck and killed by a car in Cleburne over the weekend has now been identified. Investigators say Matthew Owen was crossing the street Sunday evening when he was hit by a car.
Pedestrian killed, another injured while walking along I-20 service road in Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night. The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of […]
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
