The Repair Shop host Jay Blades responds to claim he 'broke' royal protocol in King Charles III episode

Princess Diana Once Said King Charles Never Gave Her Credit for Growth as a Royal: ‘My Goodness, I’ve Had to Grow’
Princess Diana once opened up about her experience becoming a royal. And she confessed she felt she never got "any credit for growth" from King Charles and the royal family.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Popculture
Prince Harry's Memoir Has Prince William Allegedly Distancing Self From Father King Charles III
Prince William's decision to move his family out of the city seems to also indicates his desires to avoid another stressful situation within the extended Royal Family. According to The Sun, William is reportedly distancing himself from his father newly crowned King Charles III. The decision comes after the funeral for Queen Elizabeth, and as all eyes turning to Prince Harry's impending "tell-all" memoir.
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
ETOnline.com
Why Camilla, Queen Consort Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Camilla, Queen Consort is pulling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation. ET royal expert Katie Nicholl explained why the Queen Consort wants the couple to attend, and why she thinks their attendance could put an end to the ongoing tension amongst the royal family.
Popculture
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Camilla Reportedly Didn’t Think Kate Middleton Was ‘Worthy of Joining the Royal Family’ Before She Married Prince William
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There is always such a fuss about Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family, but Kate Middleton wasn’t always so welcome in their inner circle either. She reportedly was rebuffed by Camilla quite often while she was dating Prince William.
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Elle
King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Says a Lot About How He Sees Her
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's strained relationship with the royal family is far from fully healed, but royal expert Katie Nicholl's new book on the family, The New Royals, has rare detail about how King Charles III sees his daughter-in-law—or saw her when she and Harry were engaged. It comes down to his very unusual nickname for her.
King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert
King Charles III could be changing royal titles of a few family members now that he is at the helm of the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month at the age of 96. Her Majesty, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history...
King Charles III’s ‘Intention’ Is to ‘Try and Work Things out’ With Prince William and Prince Harry
Royal author Katie Nicholl says King Charles has every 'intention' of healing the royal family 'rift' because otherwise, it will 'hang over his reign.'
The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah
The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry's memoir could unintentionally reveal unknown secrets about 'mysterious' Royal Family
Prince Harry has been teasing us about writing a memoir that is believed to have the power to shake the very foundation of the Buckingham Palace since 2021. It looks like the time has finally come for his project to come to life as his publisher Penguin Random House has announced that it will be released on 10 January 2023.
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
'Sadistic and wicked': Netflix in fresh The Crown row as close friend of Princess Diana hits out at series over scene showing royal in a limo before fatal Paris crash - as she accuses show of 'forcing' sons William and Harry to 'relive the pain and agony'
A close friend of Princess Diana has slammed Netflix as 'sadistic and wicked' over its depiction of her final hours in the latest series of The Crown. Simone Simmons was highly critical of the show's decision to recreate the moments before Diana's death in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Camilla Parker Bowles Jets off to India for a Luxury Retreat While King Charles Faces Pressure to Change Royal Rules
This is not the first time Camilla Parker Bowles has headed to India to relax, but it is the first time since Charles became King.
Prince Andrew ‘Relaxed’ About Royal Exclusion, Just Wants to Shoot Birds
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew’s full exclusion from public life seems only a matter of time after plans were announced this week to shake up the arrangements which allow him to deputize for the monarch.
Prince Harry May Lose Another Royal Role
Prince Harry may lose another royal role, according to People. The Duke of Sussex and the disgraced Prince Andrew are currently Counsellors of State, which means they can be called upon by King Charles III to stand in for him on official duties if he is abroad or unwell. In addition to Harry and Andrew, other Counsellors of State include Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice.
