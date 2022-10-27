Read full article on original website
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Bruins or Penguins have more points this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Boston for Pittsburgh will finish higher in standings. The Boston Bruins have gotten off to a strong start, going 8-1-0 to lead the Atlantic Division. That includes a five-game winning streak during which they held their past three opponents to one goal or fewer (a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, 5-1 against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and 4-0 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday).
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators
The Oilers open a three-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim to make it five wins in a row when they open a three-game homestand at Rogers Place on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game live...
NHL
Stars sign goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry level contract
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract which runs through the 2022-23 season. Murray, 24, has appeared in five games this season for the Texas Stars, the Stars' development affiliate in the American...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (4-4-2) at Flames (5-2-0) | 6 p.m.
Unlike a season ago, the Kraken's first 10 games have featured consistent forward line combinations, plus a closer look at how to protect a lead in the third period of games. Time: 6 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Chemistry Lessons. During his media scrum...
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
NHL
Caps Fall 3-2 in Shootout
For the first time this season, the Caps needed more than 60 minutes to settle the score on Monday night in Carolina. Although they would have liked to have had a late and legitimate chance to win Monday's game, the Caps have to settle for a single point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
Global Series blog: Nick Blankenburg
Blue Jackets defenseman discusses TV shows watched on long flight, familiarity with Finland. Nick Blankenburg is writing a blog for NHL.com while the Columbus Blue Jackets are in Finland for the Gloabl Series this week. The Blue Jackets play the Colorado Avalanche in NHL regular-seasons games at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN,ALT, BSOH, SN NOW) and Saturday.
NHL
Cats Forecast: Heading out West
The Florida Panthers are heading west in search of more points. Entering the week in second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 5-3-1, the Panthers will kick off a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. After that, they'll then visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday before closing things out with a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
NHL
Olofsson, Sabres rally to defeat Blackhawks in OT
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored his second power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Olofsson won it on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin. "I had a...
NHL
Devils Look for Fourth Straight vs Canucks | PREVIEW
The Devils head to Western Canada for a three-game swing this week starting in Vancouver on Tuesday night. The Devils are looking to make it four straight wins when they take on the Canucks in Vancouver. Game time is 10 p.m. ET and you can watch on MSG or MSGSN...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
Hughes cleared to play for Canucks against Devils
VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes has been cleared to return for the Vancouver Canucks when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The defenseman, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, practiced on his usual pair with Luke Schenn on Sunday and said he's looking forward to playing against his brother, Devils center Jack Hughes.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oettinger expected to be out one week for Stars
McAvoy ahead of schedule in recovery for Bruins; Carter day to day with Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Dallas Stars. Jake Oettinger is expected to miss at least a week with a lower-body...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
NHL
Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
NHL
Drysdale Out Four to Six Months with Torn Labrum
The Ducks announced today that defenseman Jamie Drysdale suffered a torn labrum (left shoulder) during last Friday's game at Vegas. He will undergo surgery in the near future and be out of the lineup approximately 4-6 months. The 20-year-old Drysdale had played in Anaheim's first eight games of the season,...
