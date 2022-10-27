Read full article on original website
'Been sitting on my heart': Browns' Jacoby Brissett atones for mistake with crucial TD run
CLEVELAND — On the first drive of the third quarter Monday night, the Browns were going for their coveted double-dip against the Cincinnati Bengals when Jacoby Brissett had a flashback. The Browns faced second and goal from the Cincinnati 3 and all the quarterback could think about was a devastating moment against the...
Rodgers preaches patience after Packers’ skid grow to 4
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers frustrations were familiar after the Green Bay Packers lost their fourth straight game. This time, however, the veteran quarterback chose his words a little more carefully. Rodgers preached patience following a 27-17 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, and a week after suggesting players needed to be benched. The loss dropped the Packers to 3-5, which represents their worst start to a season through eight games since Rodgers took over as starter in 2008.
Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams. “It was one of those days where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for...
Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when they face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Owusu-Koramoah injured his knee last week in Baltimore while having his best game this season. The second-year linebacker from Notre Dame didn’t practice all week and was listed as questionable coming into the game. His absence will likely mean more snaps for Deion Jones, acquired in a trade two weeks ago from Atlanta. Cincinnati’s secondary will be missing a starter as cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) is out. He’ll be replaced by Cam Taylor-Britt, who will make his first NFL start.
Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White will play in Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets on Sunday. The sixth-year player opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared for practice three weeks ago.
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera says Young will take part in positional workouts before getting ramped up to participation in team drills. It’s not clear when the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut. The Commanders have three weeks to activate Young off the physically unable to perform list once he resumes practicing. They are taking a slow approach to the young pass rusher’s recovery after surgery involved grafting a part of his left patellar tendon on the other side to fix the tear.
Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay’s secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers. Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He then burned Green Bay with six catches for 108 yards and a 26-yard touchdown. The AFC-leading Bills never trailed in winning their fourth straight and matching their best start to a season since 1993 at 6-1. The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers dropped to 3-5.
Tom Brady’s rollercoaster 2022: Unretiring, outbursts, losing streaks and divorce
Being the NFL’s biggest star puts you under the microscope. Every turn, every move, every utterance — be it on or off the field — is scrutinized. As years go, it’s fair to say that 2022 has become something of an Annus Horribilis for Tom Brady.
No. 2 Vols visit Georgia coming off best defensive game yet
Tennessee scores so many points so fast that the defense tends to be overshadowed. At least until someone wonders how the Volunteers can play so many minutes a game. Turns out the second-ranked Vols actually can play some defense too, despite being on the field more than all but five other FBS teams. Now Tennessee is preparing to visit top-ranked and defending national champ Georgia. The Volunteers are coming off arguably their best defensive performance this season. They limited Will Levis to 98 yards passing and three interceptions. Levis is projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
