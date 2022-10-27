ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6 Tourist Attractions In Toronto That Are Super Underrated & 2 That Pretty Much Suck

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There is no shortage of things to do in Toronto for locals and visitors alike, but not all of them are actually worth your money or your precious time in the city.
This TikToker Explained How She Got Upgraded On A WestJet Flight & All It Took Was Some Tears

A TikToker recently shared how she got a free upgrade on a WestJet flight from Edmonton, and the story is kind of wild. TikTok user @sophiakokolakis, whose username reads "Sophia Koko," shared that she was recently flying with the Canadian airline and was upgraded to "first class" (which many comments pointed out appeared to actually be premium economy) for free.
Morning Brief: Revoking Citizenship, Toronto's Best Mexican Food & More

Off The Top: Most of us are already well aware that the best way to modify your meal at Tim Hortons is to stand up, walk outside and find somewhere else to eat entirely. The next best hacks for improving your Timmies lunch — like grilling your honey dip donut — can be found right here.
New King Charles Coins Show What Canada's New Money Might Look Like (PHOTOS)

The U.K.'s Royal Mint has begun manufacturing the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III, and the design could give some insight into what Canada's new coins will look like. The official U.K. coin maker announced on Friday that the first coins with the new king's effigy will be a...

