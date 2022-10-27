Read full article on original website
James Patton
4d ago
If the Honolulu rail was a moonshot, the rocket would have imploded at take off...since it got into the air "It's only an 'O' Ring we can fix after consultation at the golf courses with the project's retirees."
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Both the state and the head...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
Injured female hiker airlifted out of Maunalaha Trail
Another hiker rescue, this time, in the Makiki area on the Maunalaha Trail.
KITV.com
Moped rider in critical condition after being rear-ended by truck on Kalanianaole Highway in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after being rear-ended by a pickup truck in the Kailua area, Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway, near Kanapuu Drive.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council considering measure to cut down on noise in Waikiki
The streets of Waikiki could soon get quieter if a bill before the Honolulu City Council passes. The measure would restrict the use of speakers on the streets.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed indefinitely as probe into possible lead contamination begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has no timeline for when Oahu’s only public shooting range will reopen as an investigation into elevated lead levels in the majority of workers at the facility begins. The city confirmed nine of 10 staff members at the shooting complex who were tested have...
Pilot describes Hawaii helicopter crash
During the third tour, the helicopter crashed after its tail boom separated from the fuselage at an altitude of approximately 1,000 feet above ground level.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Man hospitalized after alleged stabbing in Waikiki area
An attempted murder investigation is underway after the Honolulu Police Department said a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the Waikiki area.
Full closure of H-3 Honolulu-bound coming Nov. 5
The Department of Transportation [DOT] is letting the public know that the H-3 Freeway will be closing to Honolulu-bound traffic from 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Harano Tunnel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads; investigations ongoing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two motor vehicle accidents have closed portions of Oahu roads Friday night, official said. A motor vehicle accident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard just before 7 p.m. near Kamakee Street. Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Kamakee Mauka...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
BEAT OF HAWAII
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
islands.com
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
