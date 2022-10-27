Read full article on original website
TFT patch 12.21 notes: Xayah & Nunu buffs, Karma nerfs
TFT patch 12.21 is coming, but not much is changing ahead of the Dragonlands Championship. Riot is keeping the meta stable, but adjusting a few outliers like Xayah, Nunu, and Karma: here’s the full patch notes. With the Dragonlands Championship now on the doorstep, TFT Set 7 is coming...
Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes: New Legend, map, weapon changes, more
Apex Legends Season 15 will add a new Legend, Catalyst, with unique new powers, and take the Apex games to a new map, Broken Moon. Respawn has now released the full patch notes for the new season. Along with the new Legend and map, one of the key features of...
Pokemon Go fans “genuinely” impressed and surprised by Zorua encounters
Despite a rocky launch, Pokemon Go players have been enjoying Zorua’s surprise debut, with many impressed at the Pokemon’s implementation. Pokemon Go players were ready to snag Zorua during its debut in the recent Shuppet Spotlight Hour event. However, some frustrating bugs led to a cancellation of the Pokemon’s appearance in most time zones. While fans worried it wouldn’t make it back in time for the Halloween 2022 event, a recent update has fixed Zorua’s initial introduction – and fans are loving it.
Pokemon Go players roast Niantic for year’s worth of “horrible” updates
Fans of Pokemon Go have started to reflect on all of the updates Niantic has pushed out over the course of 2022, and the reactions are less than favorable for the popular mobile monster collector. It’s no secret that Pokemon Go players have been unhappy with the recent changes Niantic...
Fortnite update 22.30 early patch notes: Downtime details, new skins & The Herald
Fortnite update v22.30 is upon us, bringing with it a bunch of new features including The Herald skin, plenty of bug fixes, and some “beloved” character collaborations. While this year’s Fortnitemares event may sadly be coming to a close, Epic Games are wasting no time giving Fortnite players even more content to look forward to as the v22.30 update is almost here.
New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch
Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
Apex Legends players call for Vantage nerf following leaked bullet size image
Apex Legends players call for Vantage’s Ultimate ability to be nerfed following a leak that shows how large her sniper bullets are. Apex Legends’ Season 14 character Vantage has proven to be an interesting Legend over the course of her introductory Season thanks to her excellent mobility, recon, and long-range damage.
How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: Feldrake mount, Dragon Kite pet, more
Here we’ll show you how to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops, as there are a handful of new awesome rewards including the Feldrake mount, the Dragon Kite pet, and more. WoW Dragonflight’s official release is almost here, and to celebrate the build-up towards the launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment is giving fans who watch Twitch streams of the game extra goodies.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can “pre-order” Shiny Pokemon on eBay
If the official pre-order bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet weren’t enough, a seller on eBay has opened “pre-orders” for hacked 6 IV Shiny Pokemon for the Gen 9 games. It’s not uncommon for eBay sellers to sell Shiny Pokemon for a few bucks. Right now, you...
WoW Dragonflight players stunned at new controller-support gameplay
WoW Dragonflight controller support gameplay has gone viral as fans are stunned at the MMO’s new HUD that’s possible without any addons enabled. The Dragonflight pre-patch event is finally live, and with it, a massive overhaul to World of Warcraft’s UI. Along with the revamp of the...
YouTuber wins Halloween with life-sized Pokemon robot and Ash cosplay
A Pokemon superfan on YouTube has taken Halloween by storm, completing their Ash cosplay with a life-sized Jolteon robot. YouTuber Dave’s Armoury uses robots in inventive and fun ways with his content, ranging from building LEGO art to giving the perfect massage. To celebrate Halloween, he created a life-sized...
Has Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaked yet? How to avoid Gen 9 spoilers
Like with other recent main series games, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will likely leak via datamines on the internet. Those wanting to hold off on spoilers until the official release date will want to blacklist terms while on social media. ** Pokemon Scarlet & Violet spoilers may be contained below**
Pokemon Go glitch gives Dragonite armor and players want the costume
A Pokemon Go gym glitch has given the Gen 1 pseudo-legendary Dragonite a sick set of armor, and players want it to be a real costume. One of the unique features of Pokemon Go compared to the mainline games is that players can often find costumed Pokemon in the wild. These include Pikachu wearing different hats, Pokemon wearing Halloween costumes, and Mewtwo wearing a suit of armor.
How much are Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection promo cards worth
The Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection box has finally released, and fans are eager to know how much the three prized Charizard promos inside may be worth. The Pokemon TCG has released many expansions and premium collections for the Sword & Shield era of the card game over the past several years. While some of these, like the Zamazenta and Zacian Ultra Premium Collection or Shining Fates Elite Trainer Boxes, have been particularly sought after, the new Charizard UPC may be one of the most anticipated.
Overwatch 2 devs outline major Moria buffs coming in a future update
Moira is set to receive some vital tweaks to her playstyle as Overwatch 2’s devs roll out improvements to the fan-favorite Support Hero. Support Heroes are the unsung heroes of Overwatch 2. Providing players with life-saving healing in the heat of battle, Heroes like Moira or Mercy are essential for getting the Payload over the line.
All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 15: Rampage, Mastiff, R99
Apex Legends Season 15 brings a number of weapon buffs and nerfs in the game’s latest major update, with changes coming for the Mastiff, Rampage LMG, and more. The full patch notes for Season 15, Eclipse, were revealed on October 31. Respawn Entertainment has shaken up the crafting rotation,...
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “unacceptable” Tier 1 mode release date
Modern Warfare 2 players are furious as Activision has announced Tier 1 Playlists won’t be added to the game until Season 1’s launch. Despite being many gamers’ most anticipated release of 2022, Modern Warfare 2 has received harsh criticism from fans on release. Streamers like Dr Disrespect...
Pokemon Go trainer shows shocking DMs she received over in-game gifts
A Pokemon Go fan has shared shocking DMs from another player following a series of Gifts sent in-game. Fans in the comments are shocked by the lack of understanding over something players can’t control. Sending Gifts in Pokemon Go is a necessary and grueling chore. Whether players are sending...
Modern Warfare 2 player reveals easy XP farming method
There is a shortcut if you don’t have time to pour countless hours into unlocking everything in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 features 55 Military Ranks, each level offering a new weapon platform, loadout item, or Spec Ops kit. 51 base weapons and 33 unique weapon platforms fill out a robust weapon offering from MW2.
How to get Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Zorua Onesie
Pokemon Go players can enter to win a Zorua onesie character clothing item on Twitter to celebrate the Halloween 2022 season, however there are only a limited number available. Pokemon Go fans have been celebrating the spooky season with a number of limited-time activities. Currently, Legendary Giratina and Mega Banette...
