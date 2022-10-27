Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Recent polling shows battle for Congress coming down to the wire
With one week and one day to go until the congressional midterms, the political prognosticators largely seem to agree: Republicans are likely to regain control of the House while the fate of the Senate could still go either way. CBS News and YouGov’s Battleground Tracker projects that Republicans will win...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Seven days of closing arguments
It’s Tuesday, which means there’s exactly one week left until the midterm elections. Republicans and Democrats are using the final stretch to connect with voters and tip razor-tight races in their party’s favor. In response to rising gas prices, President Biden on Monday accused oil companies of...
Bay News 9
Sprint to Election Day: Spectrum News coverage from the campaign trail
The 2022 election season is kicking into high gear as candidates across the state are beginning their final push to gain support. Election night is eight days away, and the highly contested races for senator and governor have each side traveling the state to ensure that no voter is untouched.
Philly Voter Guide: Meet the candidates for Pennsylvania governor
Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race will bring a new occupant to the governor's mansion and potentially big changes to state government.Why it matters: The open race for governor will determine the future of abortion access, state funding for public education, and regulations around elections and businesses in the sharply divided state.Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited, has used his veto to strike down several GOP-led efforts to further restrict abortion and voting access.Pennsylvania Republicans will likely maintain their years-long control of both the state Senate and House of Representatives.The big picture: Philly could play an outsized role in determining the next...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bay News 9
Republicans defend warning about Halloween and 'rainbow fentanyl'
Several House and Senate Republicans have issued warnings during October, including the release of a video PSA, which warns parents about the possibility of brightly colored fentanyl being a threat to children this Halloween. The move is one that the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration has debunked and a...
Bay News 9
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota,...
Bay News 9
Federal charges filed against suspect in Paul Pelosi attack
Authorities on Monday levied federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping against David DePape, 42, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, inside their San Francisco home last week. “DePape is charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a...
Bay News 9
Experts Share How To Research Judges and Justices
Experts said Florida voters will need to do a bit more research in order to learn more about the lower court judges and Florida Supreme Court Justices on this year’s midterm ballot. What You Need To Know. Five supreme court justices are on the ballot this year. Looking up...
