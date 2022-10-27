It's time to check under your cabinet or in the cleaning supplies closet, because Texas is included in the nationwide recall of certain Pine-Sol products. The Clorox company has recalled some varieties of specially scented products over concerns that they could contain a potentially dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with a weakened immune system or or who use external medical devices could be at serious risk of infection that could require medical treatment. They report that the bacteria could enter the body if it's inhaled, or thorough the eyes or a break in the skin.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO