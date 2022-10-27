Read full article on original website
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
Army Offering $50k Reward for Information in Fort Hood, Texas Soldier’s Death
Fort Hood, Texas soldier PVT Gregory Morales went missing three years ago, and his family is still seeking answers about his disappearance and death. The US Army CID (Criminal Investigation Division) has now doubled the reward to $50,000 for any information given related to Morales' case. Here's What We Know.
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas
Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
You May Check In But Never Check Out? Haunted Hotels in Texas
Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any, and everything haunted, from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and, in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't, or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
Ageless Wonder: Central Texas Dentist Still Working At 90 And Not Stopping
Going to the Dentist is terrifying sometimes isn't it? Just the thought of someone sticking tools in your mouth is kind of unnerving. And if you don't brush regularly, you will hear some choice words from the person taking care of your teeth. But most of the items mentioned previously...
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
Monthly Budget $4K or Less? These 2 Texas Cities Are Your Best Bet
Let's face it, money is getting tighter, and there's less room in almost everyone's wallet these days. Cutting the cost of living isn't easy, but finding an area where your dollar stretches further is one option. Best Cities for a $4,000 Monthly Budget. To determine the best cities in the...
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife This is Not Allowed in State Parks
Texas is a big beautiful state, everyone knows that, which is why so many people like to recreate outside. Texas Parks and Wildlife does a great job of showing people how to have fun outdoors but there is one thing specifically they are asking all residents and visitors to stop doing from not on. The one thing that is being requested is for people to stop stacking rocks as they adventure outside.
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
Bleach, Please – Texas Included in Pine-Sol Recall
It's time to check under your cabinet or in the cleaning supplies closet, because Texas is included in the nationwide recall of certain Pine-Sol products. The Clorox company has recalled some varieties of specially scented products over concerns that they could contain a potentially dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with a weakened immune system or or who use external medical devices could be at serious risk of infection that could require medical treatment. They report that the bacteria could enter the body if it's inhaled, or thorough the eyes or a break in the skin.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Fort Hood, Texas Servicemembers Will Be Allowed to Travel Out Of State For Abortions
The first day of early voting has begun here in Killeen, Texas. Election Day is not until Nov. 8th, however you have until Nov. 4th to cast your in-person ballot early. If you have voting questions, many can be answered here. Here's something you may not have known that is brewing up over at the Pentagon.
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
Fort Hood, Texas Offering Pagan Service To Celebrate Seasonal New Year
The Open Circle Chapel Community of Fort Hood, Texas is giving soldiers and civilians a chance to learn, with a service celebrating the beginning of the Neo-Pagan New Year. According to history.com, Samhaín is a pagan religious festival, originating from an ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. It is one of eight holy festivals Pagans celebrate throughout the year.
