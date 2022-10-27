Read full article on original website
Byrdie
Undefined Beauty Is the Newest Black-Owned Skincare Brand at Ulta Beauty
As a skincare enthusiast, the brands that resonate with me the most are those with clear core values. Undefined Beauty falls under that category. Founded by Dorian Morris, the brand is focused on creating plant-based solutions that are inclusive and affordable. Morris launched her brand in 2018 after spending 13 years working in the beauty and wellness industry for companies like Macy’s, Kendo, and Coty. "I launched Undefined because I felt something was missing in the industry: authenticity, inclusivity, and the courage to do things a little differently," she says.
Byrdie
How to Upcycle Your Thrift Haul, According to TikTok
Slow fashion is evolving. We’ve all seen those TikTok girlies who magically turn a pair of vintage jeans they found at Goodwill into a chic NYC street style moment, or turn a simple graphic tee into a tasteful crop top like it’s no big deal. The idea of making affordable, sustainable style look high-fashion for almost no money is like a dream come true. Luckily for us, it’s easier than it looks—with the flick of a sewing needle, a paintbrush, and some outfit inspo, you can upcycle your thrifted clothes and turn an amazing haul into a killer wardrobe.
