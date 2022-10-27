ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make New Friends and Connections with Twin Cities Collective’s Event

As someone who recently graduated college and moved back home, I have had a hard time finding my groove, but also making friends and being social. Third communities are not really a thing anymore and ever since COVID, in-person events are just not the same. So, when I came upon this TikTok I felt like I was reminded that there are many others like me here in Minnesota, and we all want to try and find connections, and there are groups that are here to help.
Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern

The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
Trick-or-treating forecast | Will big storm hit Minnesota this weekend?

The sun sets at 6:02 p.m. and temps should be in the low 50s when kids are out trick-or-treating around that time Monday, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. As nice as it is for Halloween – it's the warmest Halloween since 2000 – temps will be close to 70 on Tuesday and likely into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, the forecast gets more interesting as the pattern changes.
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
St. Paul Police Searching For Missing Woman

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The St. Paul Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. 47-year-old Lou Vue was last seen Sunday, October 23rd, in the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue in St. Paul around 8:00 am. Her family reported her missing yesterday. Vue was last seen wearing...
