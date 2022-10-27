Read full article on original website
FOREX-Dollar up as data suggests Fed hawks will stay in control; yen fragile
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced on Monday after strong consumer spending data pointed to persistent underlying inflation pressure, cooling bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal a slowdown in its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign. The greenback moved broadly higher in Asia trade, particularly against the...
POLL-Colombia's 12-month inflation seen to rise again in October
BOGOTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's 12-month inflation could top 12% in October, more than four-times greater than the central bank's target, while a forecast fall in consumer price rises in 2023 will come more slowly than previously expected, a Reuters poll of analysts revealed on Friday. The median taken...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally wobbles as Fed hike draws near
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets wobbled higher on Monday as hopes waned that the U.S. Federal Reserve might take a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while wheat leapt on Russia's withdrawal from a pact allowing Ukrainian grain to transit the Black Sea. MSCI's broadest index of...
Australian Market Significantly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Monday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 6,800 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with strong gains in technology stocks, which mirrored their peers on Nasdaq amid solid earnings news among technology firms.
Death toll jumps to 141 after suspension bridge collapses in India
At least 141 have died and dozens are injured after a century-old suspension bridge collapsed in India in one of the deadliest accidents in the country in the past 10 years, sparking shock and horror. The 230m-long bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.The overcrowded bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, plunging scores of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.One broadcaster reported that more than 400 people were on the...
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend.
China's Oct factory activity unexpectedly skids amid slowing demand
BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, an official survey showed on Monday, weighed by softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions, which hit production. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 49.2 from a 50.1 reading in September, the National Bureau of...
Asian Markets Track Wall Street Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders remained optimistic the US Fed will slow the pace of interest rate hikes in the coming months. Technology stocks boosted the markets following solid earnings news from some of their peers on Nasdaq. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Gain 125% and 164% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Investor sentiment has deteriorated throughout the year, as persistent inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have called the economy's strength into question. During that time, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices slip 84% and 58%, respectively. Both stocks currently sit near a 52-week low.
European Shares Seen Tad Higher As Investors Brace For Fed Meet
(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after a broad-based rally on hopes for a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday. Asian markets traded broadly higher as optimism over corporate earnings offset weak China data...
Indonesia Stock Market Tipped Top Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.15 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,055-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday. The...
China Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, retreating almost 85 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 2,915-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
How to Build a Sound Investment Portfolio in a Recession Year
Many market watchers have been yelling over recession storm clouds that are seemingly closing in. Undoubtedly, the last thing anybody wants is a rapid tumble as consumer sentiment continues to fade at the hands of the Federal Reserve's rapid-fire interest rate hikes. Undoubtedly, the Fed has few tools to put inflation away without doing harm to the consumer or employment. At this juncture, it seems like a questionable time to get started investing with your first $10,000, but it may not be a bad idea.
Rebound Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 260 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,790-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed support on Monday. The global forecast for the...
Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Reverse Friday's Damage
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 260 points or 1.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 14,860-point plateau although it's looking at a firm rebound on Monday. The...
Asian Shares Rise After Wall Street Rally
(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday amid renewed bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest-rate increases at its December meeting. With U.S. inflation largely untamed at around a 40-year high, investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and U.S. jobs data due on Friday for additional clues on the economic and rate outlook.
Wheat prices soar after Russia pulls out of grain deal; eurozone inflation expected to hit new record – business live
Wheat futures in Chicago jump 7.7% to two-week high, as Russia’s move threatens to push global food prices even higher
ANALYSIS-In Australia, a hacking frenzy spurred by an undersized cybersecurity workforce
SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A swathe of hacks on some of Australia's biggest companies has made the country a target for copycat attacks just as a skills shortage leaves an understaffed, overworked cybersecurity workforce ill-equipped to stop it, technology experts said. As Monday saw the disclosure of another potential...
Why One of the Smartest Investors Bought Bitcoin and Thinks You Should Too
On the What Bitcoin Did podcast, ARK Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood shed some light on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Maybe the most intriguing, but not most important, part of the interview was that she finally disclosed for the first time when she originally bought Bitcoin. Back in 2015 Wood purchased $100,000 of Bitcoin when its price was hovering around $250. That investment is worth about $7.5 million today.
Egypt army-owned Safi, Wataniya won't seek stock listing this year -SWF head
CAIRO Oct 30 (Reuters) - The head of Egypt sovereign wealth fund signalled on Sunday that army-owned companies Safi and Wataniya would not be seeking stock exchange listings this year. Ayman Soliman told Al Arabiya television that, under current circumstances, the exchange was not the appropriate environment for the two...
