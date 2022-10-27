Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
'Been sitting on my heart': Browns' Jacoby Brissett atones for mistake with crucial TD run
CLEVELAND — On the first drive of the third quarter Monday night, the Browns were going for their coveted double-dip against the Cincinnati Bengals when Jacoby Brissett had a flashback. The Browns faced second and goal from the Cincinnati 3 and all the quarterback could think about was a devastating moment against the...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 Results
If the Carolina Panthers had won on Sunday, they would be in first place in the NFC South. Instead, they lost 37-34 in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons and sit bottom of the division. It's not a huge surprise that Carolina is 2-6 and could continue to struggle in the...
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Still Important to Cowboys After Tony Pollard's Big Game
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard seemed to establish himself as the top option in the backfield with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is not giving up on Ezekiel Elliott, who sat...
Bleacher Report
Derrick Henry Ties Adrian Peterson, O.J. Simpson for Most 200-Yard Rushing Games
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 200 or more yards for a sixth time in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans, matching an NFL record set by Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson. Henry finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans employed a ball-control strategy...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson to Return to Pelicans After Missing Last 2 Games with Hip Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last two games with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williamson experienced a hard fall to the court in New Orleans' 122-121 overtime defeat to the Utah...
Bleacher Report
Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Likely to Play vs. Giants After Injuries
Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable on this week's injury report, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries,...
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 9: Marcus Mariota, Mack Hollins Highlight Pickups to Know
It's getting to be crunch time for fantasy football managers, as the 2022 NFL season reaches its midpoint. The fantasy playoffs are in the not-too-distant future, bye weeks are still obstacles to overcome, and the injury bug continues to bite. For many managers, the next few weeks will make or...
Bleacher Report
Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
The only consistent storyline in the 2022-23 NFL fantasy season seems to be the inconsistency in scoring from week to week, more notably than in recent years. Every week, it seems, players jostle for position between starting rosters and the bench; when a player such as Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens scores 18.1 points one week, we move him to our active roster, only for him to score zero points (which is what happened in Week 8).
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
Bleacher Report
Nick Chubb Hyped by Twitter as NFL's Best RB as Browns Steamroll Bengals on MNF
The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, but the team's bright spot has been star running back Nick Chubb. The 26-year-old shined once again to lead the Browns to a 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Chubb dominated with the ball...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Celebrated by NFL Twitter in 49ers' Win over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers gave up plenty to land Christian McCaffrey when they traded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers. They did it for performances like Sunday's. McCaffrey was brilliant while helping lead his 49ers to a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's showdown. San Francisco snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 4-4 overall and now has the tiebreaker over its NFC West rival after sweeping the season series.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
Bleacher Report
Dark-Horse Candidates for Each Major NFL Award at Halfway Point
It isn't how you start in the NFL. It's how you finish. While some of the major awards that will be handed out at the beginning of the season might seem wrapped up already, there's still plenty of time for seismic shifts in the NFL landscape. Just ask Kyler Murray,...
Bleacher Report
Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Earn Acclaim from NFL Twitter in Cowboys' Win over Bears
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started his second game since returning from a thumb injury, and he enjoyed his best performance of the season as the Cowboys downed the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Prescott went 21-of-27 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and carried the...
Bleacher Report
Packers Criticized by NFL Twitter for Being 'Three-Phase Mess' in Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers lost four regular-season games all last year. The Green Bay Packers have lost four games in a row this season. Aaron Rodgers and Co. dropped another contest Sunday, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The three-time reigning NFC North champions are 3-5 on the campaign following the 27-17 defeat to the Bills.
Bleacher Report
Report: Saints' Mark Ingram 'Likely' Out 3-4 Weeks with Knee Injury; Has MCL Sprain
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and will "likely" miss three to four weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ingram suffered the injury in the first half Sunday and had one catch for...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Bills Targeted Alvin Kamara in Trade Talks, Were Rejected by Saints
The Buffalo Bills are in the market for a running back ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, and they appear to have targeted one of the best players potentially available at the position. Buffalo inquired with the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara, though they were rejected, per Fox's Jay Glazer...
Bleacher Report
Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win
The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
Bleacher Report
Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline
The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
