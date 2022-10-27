CAMERON - Edna Fern Curtis, 97, passed away October 25, 2022. Fern was born January 21, 1925, to Leo E. and Jesse E. (Spragg) Day in Cameron, MO. Fern was a graduate of Gower High School and attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA. She had worked for Cameron Mutual Insurance as an underwriter. Fern was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Maysville Restoration Branch.

CAMERON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO