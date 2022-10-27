Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Molson Coors (TAP) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Meanwhile, earnings missed the consensus mark and declined year over year. The top line continued to benefit from a favorable sales mix and improved pricing trends across regions. However, consumer inflationary pressures, a strike at its Quebec brewery and the cycling of a solid shipment in the prior-year quarter hurt results.
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Sirius XM (SIRI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A quarter...
Sealed Air (SEE) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Sealed Air (SEE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
RPC's (RES) Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q3
RPC Inc RES reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 2 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $460 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation or LP LPX reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, these metrics declined year over year due to lower OSB prices. LPX’s shares rose 1.06% in the pre-market trading session on Nov...
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.45%. A quarter...
Is a Beat in Store for Canadian Natural (CNQ) in Q3 Earnings?
Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ is set to release third-quarter results on Nov 3. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.09 per share on revenues of $8 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced this independent energy company’s performance in...
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
SoFi Technologies Gains 15% On Higher Q3 Revenues, Outlook
(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 56 percent increase in third-quarter revenue. Further, the company raised its adjusted revenue outlook for the full year 2022. The quarterly revenue was $423.98 million from $272.006 million in...
TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates
TechnipFMC plc FTI reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This underperformance was due to lower-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and higher costs and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA from the Subsea unit for the reported quarter totaled $183.8 million,...
Ryerson Holding (RYI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 2. The company’s beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 28.9%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 15.9% in the last reported quarter. Its third-quarter results are expected to reflect sequentially lower selling prices and volumes.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 28.13%....
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3
Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to third-quarter revenues beating the consensus mark due to solid segmental performances. Moreover, the profit beat the year-ago quarter's...
SoFi Technologies' Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind
In this video, I will be going over SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) Q3 earnings report, which blew everyone's expectations out of the water, and I'll also go over two recent announcements the company has made. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer...
Blucora (BCOR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blucora (BCOR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.26%. A...
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -287.50%....
