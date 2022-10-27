Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mostly fair for Tuesday, but more showers and wind on the horizon
There's a chance for winds and showers to increase by midweek into the upcoming weekend. Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. A...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind conditions to start the work week
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares to launch ambitious program aimed at helping you recycle your old TV or laptop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is implementing one of the most ambitious electronic waste recycling plans in the country, but some Hawaii retailers are afraid it will mean higher prices and less selection. Ironically, Hawaii has no ability to recycle electronic devices. Instead, the material has to be collected and shipped...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Hawaii Island, a major effort is underway to save a critical watershed
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Red Hill water crisis unfolds, the need to preserve Hawaii’s aquifers is more critical than ever. That’s why proactive measures are underway to protect a water source on the Big Island. The state Department of Health has granted more than $230,000 to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthcare Hero: Hawaii doctor credited with saving hundreds of lives reconnects with patient
Political analyst Colin Moore says inflation is the biggest issue in the upcoming elections across the country. It's part of a short film entitled "Reflect" and centers around a young dancer named Bianca. With keiki to hit the streets for a night of trick-or-treating, here's some safety tips. Updated: 9...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Brief spotty windward showers for now, but more wind and showers on the horizon
Moderate trade winds and brief scattered windward showers are in the forecast for Tuesday. The highest chance for showers will be during the late night and early morning hours. First Alert: A wet and windy weather pattern is expected to begin Tuesday night for Kauai and Oahu, and then for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hawaii preschool has been dealt with
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island preschool that was shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed at least one more week after the state said it needs more proof the issues have been addressed. Both the state and the head of Kalamapii Play School returned to court Monday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid rise in fentanyl overdoses, DEA raises awareness at annual Take Back Initiative
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Unlike...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Breezy winds with fewer showers expected through Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stability will then gradually increase during the next several days resulting in a decrease in coverage of the heaviest trade wind showers. A slightly air mass with moderate trades will then take hold through the first half of the week. Another distubance is expected to bring a brief period of wetter trades Wednesday and Thursday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. ‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM HST.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3,000 pounds of medications, including opioids, collected at Take Back initiative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency said its 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands is focused on educating residents about fentanyl. DEA investigator Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes: public safety and public health. He said drugs collected during the initiative are incinerated. On Saturday,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Typical trade wind pattern to kick off the work week
Trade winds will bring showers for windward and mauka areas through midweek, mainly during the overnight and early-morning hours. For trick-or-treaters, Halloween evening should have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, with the highest chance for windward locales. We’re not expecting showers to be heavy. As...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii-based short film that got accolades on film festival circuit makes its HIFF debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “LAHI” is a new short film that tells the story of an 18-year-old girl who returns to Oahu for her grandmother’s funeral, but ends up re-connecting with her Filipino family’s roots. “It’s definitely very loosely based on my life as a third-generation Filipina-American...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 31, 2022)
With keiki to hit the streets for a night of trick-or-treating, here's some safety tips. As Monday marks Halloween, officials are urging families to keep safety in mind while trick-or-treating. Hawaii football falls to Wyoming, 27-20 to lose the Paniolo Trophy. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The costumes were out...
hawaiinewsnow.com
$20M renovation underway after Hawaii Community Correctional Center nears breaking point
Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7. Amid rise in fentanyl overdoses, DEA raises awareness at annual Take Back Initiative. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officials said the initiative serves two purposes, public safety and public health.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halloween safety in Waikiki
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii football falls to Wyoming, 27-20 to lose the Paniolo Trophy. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The costumes were out last night in Manoa for Halloween weekend, but the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Oct. 31, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Check out this year's HNN costume contest winners!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. It’s that time of year again:...
Comments / 0