Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

This is Now (Oct. 27, 2022)
HNN News Brief (Oct. 31, 2022)

Check out this year's HNN costume contest winners!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. It's that time of year again:...
Halloween safety in Waikiki

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii football falls to Wyoming, 27-20 to lose the Paniolo Trophy. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The costumes were out last night in Manoa for Halloween weekend, but the...
Hawaii football falls to Wyoming, 27-20 to lose the Paniolo Trophy

With Kalakaua expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings.
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Mostly fair for Tuesday, but more showers and wind on the horizon

There's a chance for winds and showers to increase by midweek into the upcoming weekend.
Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus brief showers across mainly windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Expect strengthening trade winds starting Tuesday. In addition increasing moisture is expected to enhance trade showers from late Wednesday through the end of the new work week. Another small...
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. 'We are not immune': Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM HST.
Trade wind conditions to start the work week

A wet start to the weekend possible for parts of the state. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022...
On Hawaii Island, a major effort is underway to save a critical watershed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Red Hill water crisis unfolds, the need to preserve Hawaii’s aquifers is more critical than ever. That’s why proactive measures are underway to protect a water source on the Big Island. The state Department of Health has granted more than $230,000 to the...
3,000 pounds of medications, including opioids, collected at Take Back initiative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency said its 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands is focused on educating residents about fentanyl. DEA investigator Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes: public safety and public health. He said drugs collected during the initiative are incinerated. On Saturday,...
