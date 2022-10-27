With Kalakaua expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. 61 year old George Clooney has acted in big screen movies since 1990. 55 year old Julia Roberts, since 1988. They are known to have been friends for many years. And yet the two stars have appeared in only five movies together including their newest film. TICKET TO PARADISE isn’t a great romantic comedy but it is amusing lightweight entertainment that should leave most audiences feeling good. And that’s because Clooney Roberts are charismatic movie stars who have terrific on screen chemistry. Their comedic acting skills as a bickering long divorced couple are the main reason to see this enjoyable film. I enjoyed watching the two aging stars making fun of each other and themselves. (Only in theaters)

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO