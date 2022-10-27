Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo women’s soccer claims PacWest championship outright
The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s soccer team is the sole 2022 Pacific West Conference Champion. The 10th-ranked Vulcans came out aggressive to blow by Azusa, Calif.-based Azusa Pacific University, 3-1, on Saturday to finish the season unbeaten and stake their claim outright to the PacWest title.
scoringlive.com
Konawaena routs Hilo to win second straight BIIF Division I crown
Konawaena running back Kawelu Kaiawe (8) rushes with the ball in the fourth quarter which eventually turned into a touchdown late in the same drive. CJ Caraang | SL. Konawaena put a cap on an undefeated league slate and a second straight BIIF Division I crown with a signature 51-0 victory over Hilo at Julian R. Yates Field.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.6 feet 07:27 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:21 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy....
Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man killed in motorcycle collision
One man is dead and another faces several charges in connection with a traffic collision involving two motorcycles just after 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kīlauea Avenue and East Palai Street in Hilo. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined that a...
tinyhousetalk.com
Off-Grid Tiny House with Land in Pahoa, Hawaii
This is an off-grid tiny house on land in Hawaii with multiple small structures on approximately .17 acres located in Pahoa, Hawaii in the subdivision of Kalapana Sea View Estates. It is offered for $185,000 and features approximately .17 acres of land, a tiny house on wheels, a yurt-style master...
bigislandnow.com
Kohala Mountain project will protect cloud forest and improve freshwater source
To protect an essential source of fresh water for the BIg Island, a state-funded, four-year project will manage non-native feral pigs and promote native forest regeneration on Kohala Mountain. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health has provided $234,000 in funding for the ‘Eke project, which is being overseen by the...
bigislandnow.com
Puna officer honored for saving woman’s life
The quick thinking of a Puna police officer that saved a woman’s life was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i Police Department Officer Dallas Arce was named the club’s Officer of the Month for July during a ceremony Oct. 27 in Hilo. Arce joined the department two years ago.
bigislandnow.com
Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage
Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
bigislandnow.com
New water service to be installed in South Hilo
The Department of Water Supply, DWS, will be installing a new water service between Hikina Place and Mill Road in South Hilo starting at the end of the month. According to DWS, crews will be working on Māmalahoa Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., daily from Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after a scathing report was released about conditions at the Hawaii County Correctional Center, some improvements have been made. That’s according to members of the Correctional System Oversight Commission which issued the report on September 2 and discussed their findings at their regular meeting. “I’ve...
KITV.com
County to start improvements to Waipi'o Valley Road in the spring
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawai'i County shared plans to fix a controversial North Hawai'i road into a culturally significant valley. Officials estimate it will take millions of dollars to patch up the erosion and secure the rockfall risks on Waipi'o Valley Road. But some say access to the ancient lands is priceless.
bigislandnow.com
Fun and freaky ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ returns to Hilo’s Palace Theater on Halloween
“It’s the weirdest movie ever made. Seriously.”. That’s one reason 49-year-old Olga Sideleva of Hawaiian Beaches has seen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” so many times — on TV and in theaters — she has lost count since moving nearly 20 years ago from Russia to the United States. The last time she watched the movie on TV was after Meatloaf, who plays Eddie in the movie, died earlier this year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo couple face multiple drug and firearm offenses
A Big Island couple faces multiple charges, including allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and methylphenidate, after a narcotics search warrant was executed at their Akolea Road home. The Hawai‘‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced says 33-year-old Bronson Isaac Kaleo Lee and 33-year-old Priscilla Lee of...
Body found in Hawaii pool prompts investigation
Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
bigislandnow.com
Police identify woman killed in Pāhoa crash
Big Island police on Saturday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week in Pāhoa as 49-year-old April Buxton of Puna. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined Buxton was driving a 2011 Mazda sedan traveling east shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Kahakai Boulevard, failed to negotiate the right curve onto Welea Street at the dead end and drove off the left side of the roadway into a rock wall. The roadway was dry at the time of the collision.
Boat captain goes missing on the Big Island
A missing swimmer was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4 according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
