westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police seeking car theft suspects

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they said stole a car. The car was taken from Birchland Avenue in late May, but has since been recovered. If you have any information on the identity of either...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police arrest three men following armed robbery on Northern Drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested three men connected to an armed robbery that took place on Northern Drive this past Friday. 24-year-old Steven Velazquez, 27-year-old Raekwon Clark, and 24-year-old Bryan Rolon were arrested in connection to the armed robbery. Police said that they got the call around...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 teens charged after fight at Chicopee Comp. football game

It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to Corona St. for multi-garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Corona Street Sunday afternoon for reports of a multi-garage fire. No injuries are reported. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene after noticing a stack of dark smoke billowing into the sky from our Liberty Street station. Springfield Fire Captain...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

Police pursuit ends in arrest in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, East Hartford Police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Avenue. State Police say they were notified of the pursuit but their assistance was not necessary. East Hartford Police say Mekhi Thompson was the suspected driver of the vehicle, who...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

School van involved in crash in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - Injuries have been reported after a school student transport van was involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 190 in Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred between Kibbe Drive and Bailey Lane shortly after 7 a.m. State Police said that at least...
SOMERS, CT

