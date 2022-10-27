Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
CenterPoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $202 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed...
Arconic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $65 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share. The company posted revenue...
Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported earnings of $278,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share. The oil and gas services company...
Everything Investors Need to Know This Week: Watch Market News Live
TheStreet is live every weekday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Join us for the latest market commentary, insight and analysis here. And see how Chris Versace and co-portfolio manager Bob Lang are trading today over on Action Alerts PLUS. TheStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Action Alerts PLUS is a registered trademark...
