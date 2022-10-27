Read full article on original website
Axonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Monday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its third quarter. The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
Pfizer lifts 2022 forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales as profits rise
Pfizer reported higher quarterly profits Tuesday as it lifted its full-year forecast for coronavirus vaccine sales and predicted Covid-19 would yield billions more in revenues for the forseeable future. Overall, Pfizer reported profits of $8.6 billion in the third quarter, up six percent from the year-ago period on a six percent drop in revenues to $22.6 billion.
