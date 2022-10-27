ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon County, TN

Local Non-Profit Holding Annual Coat Drive in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local non-profit is collecting coats for those who may not have anything warm to wear as we near the winter months. The coats that are collected by Barnabas Vision in Murfreesboro, will be given to children and adults throughout Rutherford County. Barnabas Vision has made the coat...
MURFREESBORO, TN
La Vergne Prepares for Annual Leaf Litter Collection

(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Stormwater Department is preparing for the annual leaf litter collection this fall. Staff estimates the leaf litter collection truck will begin making its rounds on November 8 and complete its designated routes by the end of the year. The leaf litter collection truck will...
LA VERGNE, TN
Trick or Treat on Murfreesboro's Historic Square

(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro is again offering a family friendly opportunity for area youth to trick or treat. It will be Halloween (Monday 10/31/2022) from 3:00 to 5:00PM a businesses, the courthouse, offices all around the Historic Murfreesboro square. The family friendly day will also include the help of Murfreesboro...
MURFREESBORO, TN
"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program

Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
MURFREESBORO, TN
838 Acres Added to Fall Creek Falls State Park

(TENNESSEE PARKS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the acquisition of an additional 838 acres of land for Fall Creek Falls State Park from a purchase arranged by multiple partners, expanding the extensive conservation footprint in the region. The acquisition is the result of collaboration between...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
Family-friendly Halloween events planned in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Here is a list of family-fun events for the entire family happening this weekend in Middle Tennessee. Families can head out to Franklin Saturday for the 37th annual Pumpkinfest. The festival stretches along Main Street and the side streets in historic downtown Franklin. Local vendors, food, live music, a costume contest for families and pets are just a few of the festival’s highlights.
FRANKLIN, TN
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon

RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Sip, Shop & Stroll the historic Murfreesboro Square

Fri-Sat (Nov. 4 - 5, 2022) 8:00AM - evening SIP, SHOP & STROLL on the historic Murfreesboro square. Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of our historic town as you shop local. This festive holiday event is full of hot chocolate, small bites, trunk shows, and lots of shopping fun. Some stores will offer demos, holiday gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and limited-time specials. New this year will be rides around the historic square with American Melody Carriages on November 4th as guests kick off the Holiday season.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Handel's "Messiah" at MTSU

Mon (Nov. 28, 2022) 7:00PM "MTSU Presidential Concert" in the Wright Music Building (1439 Faulkinberry Dr.) featuring Handel's "Messiah". Dr. Raphael Bundage directs the Choral Society along solos from Alice Matlock Clements and Ryan Bede. Admission is $15 at the door or on-line (https//bit.ly/MTMessiahInConcert2022Tickets).
MURFREESBORO, TN

