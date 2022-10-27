Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Local Non-Profit Holding Annual Coat Drive in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local non-profit is collecting coats for those who may not have anything warm to wear as we near the winter months. The coats that are collected by Barnabas Vision in Murfreesboro, will be given to children and adults throughout Rutherford County. Barnabas Vision has made the coat...
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne Prepares for Annual Leaf Litter Collection
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Stormwater Department is preparing for the annual leaf litter collection this fall. Staff estimates the leaf litter collection truck will begin making its rounds on November 8 and complete its designated routes by the end of the year. The leaf litter collection truck will...
wgnsradio.com
Trick or Treat on Murfreesboro's Historic Square
(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro is again offering a family friendly opportunity for area youth to trick or treat. It will be Halloween (Monday 10/31/2022) from 3:00 to 5:00PM a businesses, the courthouse, offices all around the Historic Murfreesboro square. The family friendly day will also include the help of Murfreesboro...
wgnsradio.com
"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program
Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
wgnsradio.com
Politics: Mike Sparks seeks re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives
SMYRNA, Tenn. – State Representative Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, is seeking re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives 49th District. “My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement during the years,” Sparks said. Sparks was first elected to serve the residents in 2010....
wgnsradio.com
838 Acres Added to Fall Creek Falls State Park
(TENNESSEE PARKS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the acquisition of an additional 838 acres of land for Fall Creek Falls State Park from a purchase arranged by multiple partners, expanding the extensive conservation footprint in the region. The acquisition is the result of collaboration between...
WSMV
Family-friendly Halloween events planned in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Here is a list of family-fun events for the entire family happening this weekend in Middle Tennessee. Families can head out to Franklin Saturday for the 37th annual Pumpkinfest. The festival stretches along Main Street and the side streets in historic downtown Franklin. Local vendors, food, live music, a costume contest for families and pets are just a few of the festival’s highlights.
dicksonpost.com
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Dickson County Firefighters’ Association, and Dickson County Help Center plan toy run
Joe Sandlin, a member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA), Chapter 18-10 of Bon Aqua, signed a contract when he joined the American military to protect and to serve, a contract he says never expired even after his enlistment did. Now he’s helping to save the day in a different way.
wgnsradio.com
Weekend Street Racer Enforcement by MNPD and THP Leads to Multiple Arrests
(NASHVILLE, TENN.) Two Rutherford County men, along with subjects from Memphis, Humboldt, Gallatin and Nashville are facing charges after a coordinated street racer enforcement operation took place in Davidson County. The initiative, that involved Nashville Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, occurred on October 28th and 29th. 21-Year-old Tyler...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
wgnsradio.com
Arrest Made After Sunday Auto Accident on I-840 Near Rutherford / Williamson County Line
(RUTHERFORD / WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN) There was a serious auto accident near the Rutherford / Williamson County line around 5:45 Sunday evening on I-840. The wreck highlights the dangers of pulling into the center median between the different lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred when a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy...
wgnsradio.com
FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon
RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Sip, Shop & Stroll the historic Murfreesboro Square
Fri-Sat (Nov. 4 - 5, 2022) 8:00AM - evening SIP, SHOP & STROLL on the historic Murfreesboro square. Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of our historic town as you shop local. This festive holiday event is full of hot chocolate, small bites, trunk shows, and lots of shopping fun. Some stores will offer demos, holiday gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and limited-time specials. New this year will be rides around the historic square with American Melody Carriages on November 4th as guests kick off the Holiday season.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
wgnsradio.com
Handel's "Messiah" at MTSU
Mon (Nov. 28, 2022) 7:00PM "MTSU Presidential Concert" in the Wright Music Building (1439 Faulkinberry Dr.) featuring Handel's "Messiah". Dr. Raphael Bundage directs the Choral Society along solos from Alice Matlock Clements and Ryan Bede. Admission is $15 at the door or on-line (https//bit.ly/MTMessiahInConcert2022Tickets).
East Nashville does THE MOST for Halloween
Following the pandemic, it appears Halloween activities and decorations have come back from the dead.
wgnsradio.com
Residents can report speeding, traffic concerns online to Murfreesboro Police
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has launched a new webpage that assists residents in reporting reoccurring traffic issues such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, parking issues, and others. Complaints and concerns made to police through an online form will be used to...
