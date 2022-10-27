Read full article on original website
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
Everything you need to know about The National Peanut Festival
As autumn settles in across Alabama, so does the harvest, and farmers across the Wiregrass have been hard at work gathering up the region’s signature crop. In Dothan, that means heaps of peanuts are coming in, and visitors from near and far are welcome to come celebrate with the community. The National Peanut Festival returns from November 4 through 13, and legume lovers should plan to visit Dothan to enjoy the festivities.
Preparations are underway for 78th National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There are multiple moving parts at the fairgrounds this week as crews are preparing for the 78th National Peanut Festival. “Local vendors are here setting up theri booths and then we have the high schools here in the premium exhibit building decorating the 30 booths,” Facility Manager David Butterfield said.
Registration begins in the Wiregrass for Toys for Tots 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 organizations from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry & Houston counties are partnering to organize registration for the 16th Annual Toys for Tots program in the Wiregrass. Last year, over 2,370 children in our local communities received Christmas gifts...
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
Legal Talk Tuesday: Camp Lejeune
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss Camp Lejeune. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for Week 10 Player of the Week:. Cal Knighton (Abbeville Christian) - 3 touchdown passes. Brayden Hardy (Rehobeth) - 259 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Brodie Campbell (Slocomb) - 114 total yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interception, and 1 blocked punt. Terry Davis...
Spooky in the City takes over Enterprise for Halloween fun
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Spooky in the Park was an Enterprise fall tradition, but when Covid-19 hit, everything changed. At the time, Mariah Montgomery worked for Parks and Recreation and didn’t want the event to end. Cue Aaron Johnson from Escape Enterprise to come in and help save Halloween.
Elba Chamber of Commerce Executive Director receives state recognition
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Elba’s Chamber of Commerce Director has received statewide recognition for her work in promoting. a “positive” business environment for the county seat of Coffee County. In Tuscaloosa recently, Sandy Bynum-Williams received the Alabama-accredited Chamber Executive. Distinction award. The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama...
Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Geneva, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dothan Housing Landlord Symposium on November 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing’s 2022 Landlord Symposium will look at attracting, recruiting, and retaining landlords in the Wiregrass area. The event, happening Thursday, November 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton (2740 Ross Clark Circle) and hosted by Dothan Housing’s Landlord Liaison Jordon Bonner, will include several panelists of landlords, educational and real estate professionals, non-profit leaders, and shining stars in the affordable housing industry who will offer their insight leasing through the Section 8 HCV Program. Along with answering questions, there will also be networking opportunities with all the panelists.
New business interest in Downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date.
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage
A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program.
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program. Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses,...
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas.
