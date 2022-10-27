As autumn settles in across Alabama, so does the harvest, and farmers across the Wiregrass have been hard at work gathering up the region’s signature crop. In Dothan, that means heaps of peanuts are coming in, and visitors from near and far are welcome to come celebrate with the community. The National Peanut Festival returns from November 4 through 13, and legume lovers should plan to visit Dothan to enjoy the festivities.

