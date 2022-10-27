Read full article on original website
Related
Vigilantes at the polls were a threat in the 19th century, too, but the laws put in place then may not work in 2022
Author Edgar Allan Poe, the 19th-century master of American macabre fiction, may have died of dirty politics. According to legend, a gang of party “poll hustlers” kidnapped and drugged him. They forced him to vote, then abandoned him near death. Details are murky, but we do know Poe died in Baltimore days after the Oct. 3, 1849, election. The story, though likely untrue, is certainly plausible. Election Day in 19th-century America was a loud, raucous, often dangerous event. Political parties would offer food, drink and inducements ranging from offers of bribes to threats of beatings to encourage voters to cast the...
How to ensure election integrity and accuracy – 3 essential reads
It’s almost certain there will be questions about the integrity of the 2022 midterm elections. In fact, some concerns about machine counting have already sparked one Nevada county to seek to hand-count all ballots. Several scholars of elections have written for The Conversation U.S. about ways to ensure voting is conducted and counted fairly and accurately. It all starts with paper ballots. 1. Paper is secure Paper ballots, including those sent by mail, are not ripe for fraud, reported election law scholar Steven Mulroy at the University of Memphis: “[H]aving a paper ballot is a key way to protect public trust in...
Feehery: The COVID election
The first thing that Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, did when she took power there was get rid of the nation’s extremely unpopular vaccine mandate. In a week, COVID-19 effectively will be on the ballot in the United States. Democrats haven’t figured out yet that when President...
Comments / 0