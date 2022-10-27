Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly 02:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.

Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness.

"We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said.

This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked by the pandemic, gun violence, drugs, and poverty.

"It will help save lives by dealing with the trauma our kids are going through in the zip codes immediately around this neighborhood," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

This location in West Philadelphia is strategic to provide mental health services to minority children who often don't have access.

"We know depression and anxiety has increased predominately in young Black boys," Dr. Ala Stanford, with the Center for Health Equity, said.

The facility at 46th and Market has easy access to public transportation. The sprawling inside is bright, cheerful, and inviting, providing therapy for everything from psychosis to eating disorders to ADHD.

"We're really hoping by being present in this community that we'll make things easier for them to increase access and really become part of the community to increase the comfort that patients and families will have seeking behavioral health care," psychologist Stephen Soffer said.

11-year-old Molly says her anxiety is better now that she's being treated here.

"When I have my anxiety attacks where I feel like I can't breathe and the room is closing in on me," Molly says.

Mom, Andrea Katz, says medications and therapy have helped Molly, especially with her confidence.

"It's amazing just such a great feeling as a mom cause you don't want to see your kid struggle not able to be their best self," Katz said.

She hopes other families experience the benefits of therapy with the new center. It's estimated about 80% of children who need mental health services don't get that help.

