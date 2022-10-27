Read full article on original website
Nifemi Marcus-Bello Bags Hublot Design Prize Top Honor
Nigerian industrial designer Nifemi Marcus-Bello was named the winner of the seventh edition of the Hublot Design Prize Monday at The Serpentine Gallery’s Magazine café in Hyde Park, London. Marcus-Bello was chosen from eight finalists from around the world by a panel of judges including founder and curator...
New Image of Johnny Depp As Louis XV In Maïwenn’s ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ Unveiled As Wild Bunch International Posts Key Territory Deals – AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Wild Bunch International (WBI) has released a fresh image of Johnny Depp as Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s ambitious costume drama Jeanne du Barry, in which she also co-stars as the titular courtesan, and unveiled a raft of first theatrical deals. The historical love story has been acquired for France (Le Pacte), Benelux (Paradiso Filmed Entertainment), Switzerland (Frenetic Films), Italy and Spain (Notorious Pictures), Greece (Spentzos Film), Portugal (Pris Audiovisuais), ex-Yugoslavia (MCF), Hungary (ADS Service), Czech Republic (Film New Europe), Romania (Independenta), Poland (Gutek) and CIS (World Vision). Post-production is currently underway on the film after an 11-week shoot at locations including the Palace...
Ask Catherine Cohen: How Do I Read a Book When There’s a TV Nearby?
Skirt and jacket by Dries Van Noten; earrings by Mondo Mondo; shoes by Manolo Blahnik. Photographed by Ryan Lowry. Catherine Cohen is a comedian and actress. In her original show tunes, in her character videos, and on her popular podcast Seek Treatment (cohosted with fellow comedian Pat Regan), she skewers the clichés of millennial aspiration, deadpans about sex on antidepressants, and earnestly celebrates such triumphs as finding love or drinking seven beers. Her Netflix special, The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous, and her book, God I Feel Modern Tonight: Poems From a Gal About Town, are out now.
