Hillsborough County Sheriff: Missing Autistic Man Returns Home Safe

VALRICO, Fla. – We are happy to report that the man missing this morning has been located and is back home with family, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was asking for help locating a missing man with autism.

Deputies say the 20-year-old man left his home around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and was last seen near the 5100 block of Coopers Hawk Ct. in Valrico.

The man’s name was not released.

