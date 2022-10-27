Inventiva IVA said that AbbVie Inc ABBV would stop developing cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist jointly discovered by Inventiva and AbbVie for autoimmune diseases, following the analysis of a recently concluded nonclinical toxicology study. Inventiva's cash runway, including the expected $12 million upfront payment from Sino Biopharm and...

18 MINUTES AGO