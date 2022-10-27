Read full article on original website
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez the warrior laying foundations of Man Utd revival - Premier League hits and misses
Martinez the warrior laying foundations of Man Utd revival. "Harry Maguire has to get used to playing on the right side of Manchester United's defence because there is no way he's going to get his spot on the left side. Lisandro Martínez has made that position his own." It...
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie on target as Blades get promotion push back on track
Sheffield United got their promotion push back on track by ending a six-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over West Brom. The Baggies fell behind in ex-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan's first match in charge when Iliman Ndiaye fired in after a neat touch in the penalty area (11). They...
SkySports
Women's Super League: Manchester United continue winning start with victory at Everton
Manchester United beat Everton 3-0 to maintain their flawless start while Chelsea kept pace with victory over Aston Villa as Tottenham, Man City and Reading also won. Manchester United maintained their flawless start to the Women's Super League season with a comfortable 3-0 win at Everton. Nikita Parris, Leah Galton...
SkySports
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?
With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
SkySports
Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka could return from injury to face Chelsea on Sunday - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Arsenal are cautiously optimistic that Bukayo Saka did not suffer serious injury on Sunday and could even be available for Sunday's crunch game at Chelsea. Arsenal are reportedly in talks with star defender William Saliba over a new long-term contract...
SkySports
Livingston 0-3 Celtic: Hoops ease to victory to restore four-point lead in Scottish Premiership
Greg Taylor scored on his 100th Celtic appearance as they eased to a 3-0 victory at Livingston to restore their four-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race. Kyogo Furuhashi lashed in at Jack Hamilton's near post after being found by Taylor early in the game, and the left-back fired through the stand-in goalkeeper's legs after the break.
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford shine but Raheem Sterling struggles as Gareth Southgate weighs up attacking options
Have the weekend's performances of Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford sealed their spots in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad?. Newcastle ace Wilson (up six places to 19th on the ladder) scored twice, hit the woodwork and set up another goal in their big win over Aston Villa in front of the watching England boss on Saturday and now looks like the in-form option to go to Qatar as back-up to first-choice frontman Harry Kane (1st).
SkySports
Raheem Sterling: What's going wrong for Chelsea forward since £47.5m transfer from Manchester City?
Thomas Tuchel said Raheem Sterling's £47.5m signing from rivals Manchester City was Chelsea's "No 1 priority" back in July. Less than four months later, Tuchel is gone and working out how to get the best from the 27-year-old is fast becoming Graham Potter's No 1 concern. Tuchel was understandably...
SkySports
Norwich City 3-1 Stoke City: Aaron Ramsey scores twice as Canaries return to winning ways
Norwich turned in an improved second-half performance to beat Stoke 3-1 and record their first win in seven Championship games. The Canaries were below par for long periods but stuck to their task and followed up a goal late in the first half with two in the second to get their promotion campaign back on track.
SkySports
Bolton 1-3 Oxford: Steve Seddon on target as United sink play-off contenders
Djavan Anderson scored his first goal since a transfer deadline move from Lazio as Oxford upset Sky Bet League One play-off contenders Bolton 3-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium. Ciaran Brown and Steve Seddon also netted for the first time this season to end Wanderers' bid for a third...
SkySports
Hibernian 3-0 St Mirren: Hosts rise to third with comfortable home win
Hibernian climbed back up to third place in the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Mirren. Martin Boyle opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Myko Kukharevych and Ewan Henderson also found the target. However, with the World Cup just under three...
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes
Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
SkySports
Leicester City 0-1 Man City: Kevin De Bruyne free-kick sends champions top of the Premier League
Kevin De Bruyne's sublime second-half free-kick was enough to hand a Man City side missing Erling Haaland a 1-0 win at Leicester City as the Premier League champions went top of the table. In a tightly fought contest at the King Power on Saturday lunchtime, Pep Guardiola's side secured "a...
SkySports
Hope Powell steps down as Brighton Women manager after 8-0 WSL home defeat to Tottenham
Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has stepped down from her role with immediate effect following Sunday's 8-0 Women's Super League home defeat against Tottenham. The loss leaves Brighton second from bottom in the WSL having won just one of their five matches, three points above bottom-placed Leicester, who occupy the relegation spot.
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Follow live updates qualifying as Mercedes aim for pole position against Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow live updates from final practice and qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Watch both sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
SkySports
Real Madrid plotting transfer move for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus next summer - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Real Madrid are set to launch a bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel claims that his Chelsea sacking "came too early". Everton snubbed the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for just £2m in...
SkySports
Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal sees Spurs complete second-half comeback
Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal completed a stunning second-half comeback by Tottenham as they fought from two goals down to win 3-2 at Bournemouth. The dramatic victory keeps Antonio Conte's third and moves them three points behind leaders Manchester City, while Bournemouth suffered a third consecutive defeat. Kieffer Moore had put...
SkySports
Preston 2-1 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick beaten in first game in charge of Boro
Michael Carrick got an immediate insight into the cold realities of full-time football management when Jordan Storey's stoppage-time goal earned Preston a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over his Middlesbrough side. Former Manchester United caretaker boss Carrick, who was appointed head coach on Teesside on Monday, enjoyed a promising start to his...
SkySports
Manchester Laces appeal to FA for clarity after being penalised for fielding non-binary player
Manchester Laces - an inclusive football club for women and non-binary adults - have appealed to the FA for clarity and support after being penalised for fielding an ineligible player. The player in question identifies as non-binary and, although they have a female passport and birth certificate, under FA guidelines...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil
Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil. Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.
