Women's Super League: Manchester United continue winning start with victory at Everton

Manchester United beat Everton 3-0 to maintain their flawless start while Chelsea kept pace with victory over Aston Villa as Tottenham, Man City and Reading also won. Manchester United maintained their flawless start to the Women's Super League season with a comfortable 3-0 win at Everton. Nikita Parris, Leah Galton...
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?

With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
Livingston 0-3 Celtic: Hoops ease to victory to restore four-point lead in Scottish Premiership

Greg Taylor scored on his 100th Celtic appearance as they eased to a 3-0 victory at Livingston to restore their four-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race. Kyogo Furuhashi lashed in at Jack Hamilton's near post after being found by Taylor early in the game, and the left-back fired through the stand-in goalkeeper's legs after the break.
England World Cup squad ladder: Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford shine but Raheem Sterling struggles as Gareth Southgate weighs up attacking options

Have the weekend's performances of Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford sealed their spots in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad?. Newcastle ace Wilson (up six places to 19th on the ladder) scored twice, hit the woodwork and set up another goal in their big win over Aston Villa in front of the watching England boss on Saturday and now looks like the in-form option to go to Qatar as back-up to first-choice frontman Harry Kane (1st).
Bolton 1-3 Oxford: Steve Seddon on target as United sink play-off contenders

Djavan Anderson scored his first goal since a transfer deadline move from Lazio as Oxford upset Sky Bet League One play-off contenders Bolton 3-1 at the University of Bolton Stadium. Ciaran Brown and Steve Seddon also netted for the first time this season to end Wanderers' bid for a third...
Hibernian 3-0 St Mirren: Hosts rise to third with comfortable home win

Hibernian climbed back up to third place in the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 3-0 victory over St Mirren. Martin Boyle opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time before Myko Kukharevych and Ewan Henderson also found the target. However, with the World Cup just under three...
AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes

Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
Hope Powell steps down as Brighton Women manager after 8-0 WSL home defeat to Tottenham

Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has stepped down from her role with immediate effect following Sunday's 8-0 Women's Super League home defeat against Tottenham. The loss leaves Brighton second from bottom in the WSL having won just one of their five matches, three points above bottom-placed Leicester, who occupy the relegation spot.
Preston 2-1 Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick beaten in first game in charge of Boro

Michael Carrick got an immediate insight into the cold realities of full-time football management when Jordan Storey's stoppage-time goal earned Preston a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over his Middlesbrough side. Former Manchester United caretaker boss Carrick, who was appointed head coach on Teesside on Monday, enjoyed a promising start to his...

