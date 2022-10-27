Read full article on original website
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico is warning that an attempt by the government to accelerate the results has created a “crisis” for the investigation and risks diminishing confidence in the outcome. The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts says that the special prosecutor who had led the government’s effort resigned in September over apparent interference by the attorney general’s office and the government replaced him with someone unfamiliar with the case. A government Truth Commission report in August also muddied the waters by presenting questionable screen captures of message exchanges as evidence.
Carrying a giant U.S. flag, dozens of Venezuelan migrants crossed the Rio Grande onto U.S. soil and demanded to be allowed in.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Witnesses say a Haitian journalist has died after being shot in the head when police opened fire on reporters demanding the release of a colleague who was detained while covering a protest. Reporters at the scene on Sunday identified the slain journalist as Romelo Vilsaint and said he worked for an online news site. His body was lying face down inside the parking lot of a police station in the capital of Port-au-Prince. A photographer working for Agence France-Presse told The Associated Press he saw police open fire and Vilsaint get hit. Police have confirmed Vilsaint was killed, but did not say how.
