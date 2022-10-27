With one week left in the regular season, it’s time to take account of where the Feliciana Parish teams stand and see how they performed over the Halloween weekend. First, Silliman saw its season end with a hard-fought playoff defeat against the Pillow Academy 31-28. As you can tell by the score line, it was a game that could have gone either way.

