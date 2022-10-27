ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Companies based in Ascension, Livingston and West Feliciana make LSU 100 list

LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 during a private event Oct. 21. The LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the list each year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Catch up on Ascension Parish football, volleyball

Here's a look at Ascension Parish high school football and volleyball standings and updates. Notes: Week 10 is here and the district title comes down to Dutchtown and East Ascension. EA can win the title outright with a win. Dutchtown can share the title with a victory over EA. Denham Springs hosts Walker and can share the title with a win and a EA loss. It will be an exciting finish to the newly formed Ascension Parish/Livingston district.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana set for undefeated clash; Silliman sees season end

With one week left in the regular season, it’s time to take account of where the Feliciana Parish teams stand and see how they performed over the Halloween weekend. First, Silliman saw its season end with a hard-fought playoff defeat against the Pillow Academy 31-28. As you can tell by the score line, it was a game that could have gone either way.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana High homecoming court presented at coronation

Graduates of East High, West High, Clinton High, Jackson High and East Feliciana High were invited to remember "There's no place like home" and "Follow the yellow brick road to Tigerland" for East Feliciana High School's 2022 homecoming week festivities. Coronation was Oct. 20 at the East Feliciana High School...
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Early voting numbers up from previous midterms in Baton Rouge area ahead of final day on Tuesday

Voter participation is up in the Baton Rouge area compared to recent November midterm elections ahead of the final day of early voting on Tuesday. Through Saturday, the daily average of early votes cast is up from the 2018 midterm elections in every parish in the Baton Rouge area except West Feliciana, according to Louisiana Secretary of State data.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary real estate agent shares TV experience with Rotary

At the Oct. 20 Zachary Rotary meeting, Rotarians and guests heard from Carrie Godbold, real estate agent and owner of Godbold Group Real Estate, one of the hosts of "The American Dream." "The American Dream" is a national television show highlighting lifestyle and real estate in cities around the country.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary student receives white coat in pharmacy ceremony at Samford University

Rachel Leese, of Zachary, was honored Oct. 7 during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat ceremony. The ceremony was held for the school's first-year doctor of pharmacy cohort, comprised of 92 students. The annual ceremony welcomed the class of 2026 to the profession of pharmacy and represented the first of many steps along the way to becoming a licensed pharmacist.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Nov. 2, 2022

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Harvest Festival and Art Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12 on Charter Street, Jackson. Food, art, music and face painting will be available. Booth fee is $25. Contact Ginger at (225) 933-4911 or...
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs

Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

