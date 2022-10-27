Read full article on original website
Scott Rabalais: The quarterback Jayden Daniels has become gives LSU a chance to beat Alabama
The LSU-Alabama game has gone from what for the longest time looked like a certain defeat for the Tigers to one where they have a plausible chance of springing a major upset and taking control of the race in the SEC West. One factor trumps all, however:. When the lights...
theadvocate.com
Replay: LSU's Brian Kelly discusses the Alabama game in his Monday press conference
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team's big home game with Alabama during his weekly press conference at noon on Monday. The two teams are set to meet at 6 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be shown on ESPN. The Tigers, who are 6-2 overall...
theadvocate.com
LSU football didn't play Saturday, but it still made a significant jump in the AP Top 25
Despite being off in Week 9, LSU football moved up three spots to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The shift in the rankings comes after seven Top-25 teams lost this weekend. The Tigers (6-2) also moved up three spots to No. 17 in the coaches poll. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
Companies based in Ascension, Livingston and West Feliciana make LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 during a private event Oct. 21. The LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the list each year.
theadvocate.com
Jackson State manhandles Southern in SWAC battle: 'We have to re-evaluate and bounce back'
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State asserted itself as the class of the Southwestern Athletic Conference against Southern on Saturday, and it didn’t need any backup from ESPN’s "College GameDay," celebrity coach Deion Sanders or even the weather. The Tigers manhandled the Jaguars, especially defensively, in a 35-0...
theadvocate.com
Catch up on Ascension Parish football, volleyball
Here's a look at Ascension Parish high school football and volleyball standings and updates. Notes: Week 10 is here and the district title comes down to Dutchtown and East Ascension. EA can win the title outright with a win. Dutchtown can share the title with a victory over EA. Denham Springs hosts Walker and can share the title with a win and a EA loss. It will be an exciting finish to the newly formed Ascension Parish/Livingston district.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana set for undefeated clash; Silliman sees season end
With one week left in the regular season, it’s time to take account of where the Feliciana Parish teams stand and see how they performed over the Halloween weekend. First, Silliman saw its season end with a hard-fought playoff defeat against the Pillow Academy 31-28. As you can tell by the score line, it was a game that could have gone either way.
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas handles Breaux Bridge to claim outright District 5-4A crown
Coach Jimmy Zachery Jr. is taking the Opelousas High football program to places the Tigers haven't been in a long time. Last year, the Tigers hosted their first playoff game since 2004. On Friday, the Tigers clinched their first district title since 1994 with a 45-0 win at Breaux Bridge.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs freshman named to Louisiana Christian University homecoming court
Camille Allgood, of Denham Springs, a freshman history major at Louisiana Christian University, was named to the school’s 2022 homecoming court. Senior Bailey McMillian, of Stonewall, was crowned 2022 homecoming queen on Oct. 22. She is a pre-med biology major with a minor in chemistry.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana High homecoming court presented at coronation
Graduates of East High, West High, Clinton High, Jackson High and East Feliciana High were invited to remember "There's no place like home" and "Follow the yellow brick road to Tigerland" for East Feliciana High School's 2022 homecoming week festivities. Coronation was Oct. 20 at the East Feliciana High School...
theadvocate.com
Early voting numbers up from previous midterms in Baton Rouge area ahead of final day on Tuesday
Voter participation is up in the Baton Rouge area compared to recent November midterm elections ahead of the final day of early voting on Tuesday. Through Saturday, the daily average of early votes cast is up from the 2018 midterm elections in every parish in the Baton Rouge area except West Feliciana, according to Louisiana Secretary of State data.
theadvocate.com
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
theadvocate.com
Zachary real estate agent shares TV experience with Rotary
At the Oct. 20 Zachary Rotary meeting, Rotarians and guests heard from Carrie Godbold, real estate agent and owner of Godbold Group Real Estate, one of the hosts of "The American Dream." "The American Dream" is a national television show highlighting lifestyle and real estate in cities around the country.
theadvocate.com
Zachary student receives white coat in pharmacy ceremony at Samford University
Rachel Leese, of Zachary, was honored Oct. 7 during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat ceremony. The ceremony was held for the school's first-year doctor of pharmacy cohort, comprised of 92 students. The annual ceremony welcomed the class of 2026 to the profession of pharmacy and represented the first of many steps along the way to becoming a licensed pharmacist.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish eyed for $7.5 billion 'blue' ammonia plant from Texas energy startup
In another move that could boost the Baton Rouge area’s move toward a cleaner industrial corridor, a Texas-based energy startup on Monday announced it will consider a 1,700-acre site on the Mississippi River’s west bank in Ascension Parish for a $7.5 billion hydrogen-ammonia plant. Clean Hydrogen Works, formed...
theadvocate.com
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Harvest Festival and Art Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12 on Charter Street, Jackson. Food, art, music and face painting will be available. Booth fee is $25. Contact Ginger at (225) 933-4911 or...
theadvocate.com
Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs
Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
