The crowd surge that left dozens dead at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul on Saturday night is the latest example of a deadly story that has been told around the world: People in a large crowd find themselves squeezed into a space so tight, it is impossible to breathe. Now, as fears of COVID-19 recede and people who have been cooped up in their homes flood into stadiums, nightclubs and other venues, what happened in Seoul could happen again.

1 DAY AGO