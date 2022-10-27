ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

The crowd surge that left dozens dead at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul on Saturday night is the latest example of a deadly story that has been told around the world: People in a large crowd find themselves squeezed into a space so tight, it is impossible to breathe. Now, as fears of COVID-19 recede and people who have been cooped up in their homes flood into stadiums, nightclubs and other venues, what happened in Seoul could happen again.
Alaska-Australia flight could place bird in record books

CANBERRA, Australia — A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a nonstop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 8,435 miles from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania. The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during the Northern Hemisphere summer with a tracking...
ALASKA STATE

