BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Graduate School will hold its annual Graduate Fair online via Webex from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, through 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The fair will feature separate Webex meeting rooms for most of the university’s graduate programs. Sessions are 50 minutes long and will feature live presentations about the programs and their research opportunities, followed by time for prospective students to ask questions.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO