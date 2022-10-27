ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K96 FM

MSU Extension Publishes Results of Statewide Needs Assessment

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension is using the results of a statewide needs assessment to help prioritize programming, inform strategic investments, consider new collaborations and partner with communities and stakeholders to address needs and issues facing the state. “The results of this needs assessment are already being used...
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

MSU Offers Virtual Workshop for K-12 Science Teachers

BOZEMAN — The latest installment in a workshop series that connects Montana K-12 teachers to Montana State University researchers will be hosted online at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The free workshop is one of the MSU Science Math Resource Center’s online professional development opportunities for educators. The...
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

Sweet! MSU Research to Improve Maple Syrup

BOZEMAN — Maple candies, glazes and the syrup drizzled on a hot stack of pancakes could all get a little sweeter and fresher-tasting thanks to research at Montana State University. Backed by a new three-year, $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a team led by MSU researcher...
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

Montana State Grad School Will Host a Virtual Recruitment Fair Oct. 26-28

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Graduate School will hold its annual Graduate Fair online via Webex from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, through 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The fair will feature separate Webex meeting rooms for most of the university’s graduate programs. Sessions are 50 minutes long and will feature live presentations about the programs and their research opportunities, followed by time for prospective students to ask questions.
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans

BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

Video Telehealth Site for Veterans Opens at UM

MISSOULA – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new video telehealth site at the University of Montana designed to help student and faculty member veterans receive convenient VA care. UM will house one of two Montana Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) sites on its...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
567
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy