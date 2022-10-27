Read full article on original website
MSU Doctoral Student Wins Major Prize at National Conference for Indigenous People in STEM
BOZEMAN – A Montana State University doctoral student received national recognition for her oral research presentation at the 2022 American Indian Science and Engineering Society, or AISES, conference in Palm Springs, California, earlier this month. Stephanann Costello, a fifth-year Ph.D. student working in the lab of professor Valérie Copié...
MSU Extension Publishes Results of Statewide Needs Assessment
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension is using the results of a statewide needs assessment to help prioritize programming, inform strategic investments, consider new collaborations and partner with communities and stakeholders to address needs and issues facing the state. “The results of this needs assessment are already being used...
MSU Offers Virtual Workshop for K-12 Science Teachers
BOZEMAN — The latest installment in a workshop series that connects Montana K-12 teachers to Montana State University researchers will be hosted online at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The free workshop is one of the MSU Science Math Resource Center’s online professional development opportunities for educators. The...
Sweet! MSU Research to Improve Maple Syrup
BOZEMAN — Maple candies, glazes and the syrup drizzled on a hot stack of pancakes could all get a little sweeter and fresher-tasting thanks to research at Montana State University. Backed by a new three-year, $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a team led by MSU researcher...
Montana State Awarded $6.5M NASA Grant for Eclipse Research in 2023 and 2024
BOZEMAN – Several hundred undergraduate students from around the country will experience the zenith of 15 months of preparation on April 8, 2024, when the moon slips between Earth and the sun, completely blocking views of the sun for just over four minutes in parts of the continental United States.
Montana State Grad School Will Host a Virtual Recruitment Fair Oct. 26-28
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Graduate School will hold its annual Graduate Fair online via Webex from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, through 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The fair will feature separate Webex meeting rooms for most of the university’s graduate programs. Sessions are 50 minutes long and will feature live presentations about the programs and their research opportunities, followed by time for prospective students to ask questions.
MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans
BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
Video Telehealth Site for Veterans Opens at UM
MISSOULA – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new video telehealth site at the University of Montana designed to help student and faculty member veterans receive convenient VA care. UM will house one of two Montana Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) sites on its...
