Early voting will continue tomorrow, registrar says
Some voters think that the Registrars' offices will be closed tomorrow for a holiday, but all offices statewide will be open tomorrow.
Early voting numbers up from previous midterms in Baton Rouge area ahead of final day on Tuesday
Voter participation is up in the Baton Rouge area compared to recent November midterm elections ahead of the final day of early voting on Tuesday. Through Saturday, the daily average of early votes cast is up from the 2018 midterm elections in every parish in the Baton Rouge area except West Feliciana, according to Louisiana Secretary of State data.
Lafayette man pleads guilty to joining Jan. 6 riot; here's where other Louisiana cases stand
An Acadiana man who posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection but denied committing any violence during the attack has landed a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Of three Louisianans charged in connection to the pro-Trump mob, he’s the first...
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
Guillory revised financial disclosures to ethics administration after failing to report business ownership
The Louisiana Ethics Administration confirmed Monday that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory failed to report several businesses which he and his wife have onwership in, a violation of state ethics disclosure laws. The Ethics Administration sent Guillory three letters by certified mail Oct. 18 advising he omitted information on financial disclosure...
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 2, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
A Lafayette offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore...
Companies based in Ascension, Livingston and West Feliciana make LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 during a private event Oct. 21. The LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the list each year.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
Acadiana distiller's rice whiskey is 'one of the more fascinating whiskeys' on the market
An Acadia Parish distillery has released a large batch of aged rice whiskey ahead of the holidays. J.T. Meleck's rice whiskey is billed as the first commercial American whiskey made 100% from rice. "There is no other rice whiskey made in the American style on the planet," distillery owner and...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested again, theft and malfeasance charges
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested for a second time this month, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Shooting in Melville leaves victim seeking justice
A shooting in Melville has left one man hospitalized and afraid to return home.
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
Lafayette oil and gas company issues warn notice to 135 employees
Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – A Houston-based oil and gas company has announced it is closing its Lafayette office and laying off 135 employees. QuarterNorth Energy will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, the date all layoffs become effective, a warn notice advised. The announcement comes three weeks […]
Five arrests on marijuana charges by Morgan City police
Morgan City police on Monday reported five arrests on marijuana charges. Morgan City officers also accused a woman of speeding at 110 mph and driving while intoxicated. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 71 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
Mississippi man who fled state in stolen police vehicle arrested in Crowley
An escaped Mississippi inmate who stole an unmarked police vehicle was arrested in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Deputies learned that Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, was wanted for escape and grand larceny by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Westbrook stole an unmarked police vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, that he used in his escape, and was believed to be in the Crowley area, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
