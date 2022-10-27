ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA



theadvocate.com

Early voting numbers up from previous midterms in Baton Rouge area ahead of final day on Tuesday

Voter participation is up in the Baton Rouge area compared to recent November midterm elections ahead of the final day of early voting on Tuesday. Through Saturday, the daily average of early votes cast is up from the 2018 midterm elections in every parish in the Baton Rouge area except West Feliciana, according to Louisiana Secretary of State data.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Guillory revised financial disclosures to ethics administration after failing to report business ownership

The Louisiana Ethics Administration confirmed Monday that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory failed to report several businesses which he and his wife have onwership in, a violation of state ethics disclosure laws. The Ethics Administration sent Guillory three letters by certified mail Oct. 18 advising he omitted information on financial disclosure...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 2, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Companies based in Ascension, Livingston and West Feliciana make LSU 100 list

LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 during a private event Oct. 21. The LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. To be considered for the list, companies must apply each year. Accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville confidentially calculates growth and revenue rankings for the list each year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette oil and gas company issues warn notice to 135 employees

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – A Houston-based oil and gas company has announced it is closing its Lafayette office and laying off 135 employees. QuarterNorth Energy will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, the date all layoffs become effective, a warn notice advised. The announcement comes three weeks […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

Five arrests on marijuana charges by Morgan City police

Morgan City police on Monday reported five arrests on marijuana charges. Morgan City officers also accused a woman of speeding at 110 mph and driving while intoxicated. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 71 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Mississippi man who fled state in stolen police vehicle arrested in Crowley

An escaped Mississippi inmate who stole an unmarked police vehicle was arrested in Acadia Parish on Wednesday. Deputies learned that Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, was wanted for escape and grand larceny by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Westbrook stole an unmarked police vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, that he used in his escape, and was believed to be in the Crowley area, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
CROWLEY, LA



