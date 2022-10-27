Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Stocks slip, but still end up with big gains for October
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, but major indexes still wound up with big gains for October, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976. The broader S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, had its first monthly gain since July, as did the Nasdaq composite. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Monday, and the Dow lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq pulled back 1%. Investors this week will be watching for another jumbo interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve and the government’s monthly report on the job market. Starbucks is among the companies reporting earnings this week.
Herald & Review
BC-Merc Money
CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Monday:. Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charter Offers Freebies To Win More Customers
Charter Communications, Inc CHTR offered a free wireless phone line to some new and existing customers as the fight between cable companies, and their telecom rivals gained momentum. Wireless customers who purchase a new mobile line for $30 a month will get a second line for free. Charter already offered...
Herald & Review
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft. $3 million; pts of 100 pct. $1 million; pts of 100 pct. $1 million;pts of 100 pct. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Herald & Review
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
The real estate market in the United States has been decidedly unpredictable for the past couple of years. Many investors and industry analysts (myself included) thought that home prices would trend downward at the onset of the pandemic -- and the exact opposite happened. Home prices spiked, with gains of...
Comments / 0