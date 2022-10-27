ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Steelers have a quarterback who actually blames himself, not others

Yada, yada, yada, Bingo Long and the Traveling All-Stars, and whatever additional nonsensical verbiage that anyone might wish to add…. By the way, if any of you “experts” feel the urgent need to regurgitate some or any of the aforementioned gobbledygook, I have it from a non-credible source that the God of nick-knacks will pay all royalties for you so that there will be no forthcoming accusations of “plagiarism.”
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's oldest bar serving up red beer for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The entire City of Philadelphia is getting in the Phillies spirit as the team prepares to face the Astros in the World Series. Now, Red October made its way to beer at Philadelphia's oldest bar. McGilllin's Olde Ale House started serving red beer Wednesday for the first time in its 162-year history. They've offered green beer for the Eagles and Saint Patrick's Day, and even blue beer for Villanova, but the red brew is a new one for them. McGillin's also added several other Phillies-themed items to the menu to help fans get ready for the World Series. McGillin's is on our best Philadelphia bars to watch the Phillies while they're away list.
