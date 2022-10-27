Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Extra law enforcement patrolling for DUIs on Halloween; ranked the worst holiday for DUI’s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Expect to see more law enforcement on the roads than usual. This is because Halloween is ranked as the worst for DUI arrests when compared to all of the other holiday’s in Colorado. This is according to Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation.
KKTV
WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader
Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
KKTV
Open enrollment begins Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - From November 1st to January 15th you can enroll for health insurance in Colorado. If you choose to go the route of signing up for insurance through the market place, Connect For Health Colorado says they offer tools that can help people choose the right plan.
KKTV
LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, who helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
KKTV
WATCH: Man sentenced nearly 40 years after Colorado girl goes missing
A crash involving a pedestrian in the Cimarron Hills area is under investigation. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Colorado officials are working on creating resources for counties after a cyberattack in Fremont county. WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. Updated: 15 hours ago. 11 News...
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean dies suddenly
Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. The crash blocked Platte and Union late Saturday night. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM...
KKTV
Cause of death confirmed after sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
DENVER (KKTV) - Autopsy results have revealed the cause of death for Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, who passed away suddenly over the weekend. The 55-year-old was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has since determined he died from a heart attack.
Comments / 0