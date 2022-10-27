ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KKTV

WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader

Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
KKTV

Open enrollment begins Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - From November 1st to January 15th you can enroll for health insurance in Colorado. If you choose to go the route of signing up for insurance through the market place, Connect For Health Colorado says they offer tools that can help people choose the right plan.
KKTV

LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, who helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
KKTV

WATCH: Man sentenced nearly 40 years after Colorado girl goes missing

A crash involving a pedestrian in the Cimarron Hills area is under investigation. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Colorado officials are working on creating resources for counties after a cyberattack in Fremont county. WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. Updated: 15 hours ago. 11 News...
KKTV

Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

