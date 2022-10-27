Work Begins on a $3.5 Million Renovation to Corvallis (OR) Fire Station

Read full article on original website
kykn.com
Salem’s Bill Riegel Park Scheduled to Reopen November 21 with New Amenities
Salem, Ore. — Improvements to Bill Riegel Park are underway and construction of several new features are expected to open on November 21, 2022. The park was initially scheduled to reopen by the end of October but has been delayed due to supply chain issues. The new amenities in...
idesignarch.com
Beautifully Landscaped Luxury Estate with Classic Elegance
Eugene, Oregon – This classic red brick mansion in Eugene is absolutely stunning. Green hedges and meticulously kept landscaping welcomes you to the grand entrance of the home. The traditional elegant estate offers 8,079 sq. ft. of living space, including 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 partial bathrooms. The...
Lebanon-Express
Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash
Four people were injured — including two children — in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at around 5:35 a.m., a mile west of Cascadia County Park, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
hh-today.com
As requested, here’s a freight on the main line
It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
nbc16.com
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
kezi.com
Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon. Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
10 Unique Hotels in Newport, Oregon
If you are looking for a getaway that is both unique and charming, look no further than these top hotels in Newport, Oregon. This coastal town is home to some of the best hotels in the state, and offers plenty of activities to keep you entertained.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Salem?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
New Woodburn problem: too much money
Woodburn has seen so much growth in recent years that the city has hired an investment adviser. Have you ever had so much money you didn't know what to do with it? Not many people can answer that question in the affirmative, but the city of Woodburn can. It turns out rapid development issues that spurred a horde of Smith Creek citizens to a late September City Council meeting to voice complaints have other spillover effects: money. "In the past couple of years the city has found itself in the position of growing our cash position beyond the local government...
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
How much do you really need to live in Salem?
Of course it depends on your living expenses, children (if any), and other monthly bills related to entertainment, health insurance, or transportation. What is a livable salary in Salem?
KDRV
Scientists worry for climate emergency happening worldwide, a report by OSU shows
CORVALLIS, Ore.- Scientists from across the world say the Earth is 'unequivocally' in the midst of a climate emergency, according to a report out of Oregon State University. A group of international researchers said in the report, published Wednesday, that the Earth’s vital signs have worsened to the point that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.”
Landless in her own land
In 1954, the Western Oregon Indian Termination Act removed federal recognition of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and the tribe spent the next three decades fighting to restore it
What they’re saying nationally, in Berkeley after Oregon Ducks beat Cal
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated Cal, 42-24, at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) maintained its one-game lead in first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Colorado (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Berkeley...
