Bozeman (MT) Fire Department Signs Lease with University to Build New Station

2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
Bozeman man sentenced to prison for stealing government benefits
A Bozeman man who admitted to stealing over $57,000 in government benefits from an elderly relative for whom he was the fiduciary was sentenced to prison.
Belgrade man sentenced for firearms crimes, trafficking meth, heroin
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking meth and heroin as well as firearms crimes. Jeramiah Kayson Gohde, 24, pleaded guilty after law enforcement found him slumped over the steering wheel of an idling vehicle with drugs and a short-barreled shotgun inside.
Want To Win Cat/Griz Football Tickets In Bozeman? Here’s How.
It's almost that time of year again, of course, we're talking about the most anticipated football game in the state of Montana, the Brawl of the Wild. This long-time tradition divides friends and family for at least one Saturday every November because here in Montana, you're either Team Bobcat or Team Griz.
Vandals unable to keep Bobcats at bay in 3-0 loss
Missed opportunities by Vandals let Montana State roar past in victory. Idaho was unable to take a set from the Montana State University Bobcats at Thursday night’s home game at Memorial Gym. The Vandals kept the game close in sets one and three, but mistakes and miscommunication cost them...
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
