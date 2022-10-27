The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Vote for Republican, says this NJ city’s Democratic council president
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in the 1st District. Tibbitt’s announcement came live on the air on Monday,...
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers. They were letter templates....
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Wyss Foundation commits $3.1 million to Thomas Jefferson University
The Wyss Foundation has announced a $3.1 million grant to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health in support of the Hansjörg Wyss Wellness Center. The center works to deliver quality health care and social services to Philadelphia’s immigrant and refugee populations. Based in South Philadelphia, the Wyss Wellness Center provides comprehensive and culturally competent primary care regardless of a patient’s health insurance or citizenship status.
The Philadelphia Citizen
9 impactful ways teens can get involved in the upcoming elections — even if they’re not old enough to vote.
As a 17-year-old high school senior here in Philadelphia, I may not be old enough to vote, but my peers and I are acutely aware of how the outcome of the election will affect us youth, our families, our neighborhoods, and our futures. With so many important Pennsylvania races in play — U.S. Senate, Congress, Governor and more — now is not the time for anyone to feel relegated to the sidelines.
Republicans Are Taking Bike Lanes Hostage In Their Quest To Stop A Progressive Prosecutor
Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers likely can't remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office — so they're trying to strip him of his power instead.
underthebutton.com
Victory! Company Gentrifying McDonald’s Is Owned by Women and Minority
When the Daily Pennsylvanian broke the news, shockwaves were felt across Penn’s progressive community. Activists crawled out of their tents and saw the sunlight. At long last — mission accomplished. “This means, like, a lot to us,” explained Brittney Graham (C’26, white, has been in Philadelphia for two...
underthebutton.com
Counterpoints: "Penn Must Contend with its Complicated Legacy of Displacement" vs. "Sucks to Suck, That's the Free Market"
Editor’s note: At Under the Button, we pride ourselves on providing our readers with balanced coverage of hot-button issues. This week, we’re proud to share the op-eds of Omar Brown (C ‘24), a sociology major from Michigan who lived in public housing until his freshman year of high school, and Jack Rutherford III (W ‘26) of New York, who experienced displacement when his family moved from their penthouse in Brooklyn to a bigger penthouse in Manhattan.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Betsy Ross was buried 3 times. She’s not the only American with multiple graves
PHILADELPHIA — On Oct. 16, a group of women with ancestral ties to colonial America placed a marker in a Southwest Philadelphia cemetery at the second of Elizabeth Griscom Claypoole’s three graves. They did this knowing that the woman, also known as Betsy Ross, isn’t there. In...
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
‘We’re here to stay’: Local union groups rally in support of Home Depot workers ahead of union vote
Workers at the Home Depot in Northeast Philadelphia will vote this week to organize a union — if successful, they will be the first unionized Home Depot in the country. Some workers from the store were joined by other local union groups and community members to rally in the Home Depot parking lot and drum up support.
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Multicolored memorial a grim display of lives taken by gun violence
Dwayne Brico, Fanta Bility, Sinsir Parker — these are just a few of the names printed on the 160 shirts stretched along the lawn of Tree of Life Church on the Baltimore Pike in Delaware County.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Kids sleeping on floor of city office building due to gaps in services, advocates say
Local child welfare advocates say there is an urgent issue with the system and it is continuously getting worse. They testified to state Democratic lawmakers at a policy hearing that there are unsafe conditions for children in city facilities.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
gridphilly.com
Decrease in polling places makes it harder for residents to cast in-person ballots
When Regina, 66, an Upper Roxborough resident for 30 years, went to vote in the 2020 election, she rode the bus a mile and walked an easy block to her polling place in the Cathedral Village senior living center. But if she wanted to vote in person this November, she would first have to take a bus, then walk nearly a mile on a street with no sidewalks to get to Lankenau High School, her new voting location, on Spring Lane.
billypenn.com
Fetterman in Philly, Oz in suburbs; Roosevelt Blvd Subway progress?; Honeysuckle Provisions opens cafe | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In a debate filled with attacks, some issue stances came through: both of Pa.’s Senate candidates support fracking. They diverge on minimum wage — Fetterman thinks it should be raised to $15/hr.; Oz does not — and abortion access (Fetterman wants federal protections, Oz says “local political leaders” should decide). Also different: where they campaigned this weekend. Fetterman was all over Philadelphia proper, including a reception with Biden, while Oz stayed in the collar counties of Bucks and Montco. [BBC/WHYY/Guardian/@JohnFetterman/@DrOz]
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
Limerick Township proposes tax increase to preserve land amid rise in development
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Amid an influx of development plans in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, the township is proposing an open space tax — an earned income tax increase that would be used to preserve open space. Residents will make the...
