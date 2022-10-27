The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy

As a 17-year-old high school senior here in Philadelphia, I may not be old enough to vote, but my peers and I are acutely aware of how the outcome of the election will affect us youth, our families, our neighborhoods, and our futures. With so many important Pennsylvania races in play — U.S. Senate, Congress, Governor and more — now is not the time for anyone to feel relegated to the sidelines.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO