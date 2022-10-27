Check Out Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights From My Recent Night There

For my first time ever I got to check out Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, and it does not disappoint! The Halloween house was my favorite and it was extremely well done. They actually rebuilt the house from the original Halloween movie inside that haunted house! And there are Michael Myers’s’s’s literally everywhere. Its super fun.

The Horrors of Blumhouse was another good one with scenes from multiple Blumhouse horror movies including the recent Black Phone.

The new house by and or about The Weeknd was cool too, although I didn’t understand it necessarily. It wasn’t scary to me, but some people thought it was. It was fun to go through though, for sure.

The Universal Monster Legends house was another really cool one with all the classic horror monsters from early films.

Another favorite was Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake because it had enormous and amazingly well done sets including what seems like a full size pirate ship. If you go and need to plan which houses to try to see first since you may not get to all of them, this is probably the order of my personal faves, although they’re not all next to each other so you’ll be cross-trekking the park, but you’ll get to the best houses of the year.

Here are the pics I took while I was there, of course there aren’t any inside the haunts themselves because that’s banned, but the whole park is transformed for Halloween and its really cool to walk through.

