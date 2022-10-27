ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights From My Recent Night There

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoyWm_0ipKJv3600

For my first time ever I got to check out Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, and it does not disappoint! The Halloween house was my favorite and it was extremely well done. They actually rebuilt the house from the original Halloween movie inside that haunted house! And there are Michael Myers’s’s’s literally everywhere. Its super fun.

The Horrors of Blumhouse was another good one with scenes from multiple Blumhouse horror movies including the recent Black Phone.

The new house by and or about The Weeknd was cool too, although I didn’t understand it necessarily. It wasn’t scary to me, but some people thought it was. It was fun to go through though, for sure.

The Universal Monster Legends house was another really cool one with all the classic horror monsters from early films.

Another favorite was Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake because it had enormous and amazingly well done sets including what seems like a full size pirate ship. If you go and need to plan which houses to try to see first since you may not get to all of them, this is probably the order of my personal faves, although they’re not all next to each other so you’ll be cross-trekking the park, but you’ll get to the best houses of the year.

Here are the pics I took while I was there, of course there aren’t any inside the haunts themselves because that’s banned, but the whole park is transformed for Halloween and its really cool to walk through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXxfP_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwUoi_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oiHd_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aV85t_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sd8U8_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIfdl_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kJZg_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XX1r6_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcTZa_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jSl3_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tudRy_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxMCV_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqpRf_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wVEQ_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGucN_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NDZ0_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPgoU_0ipKJv3600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358LlB_0ipKJv3600

