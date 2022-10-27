ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

South Carolina woman who lost both arms after dog attack arrested on drug charges

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman whose arms were amputated after she was attacked by three dogs earlier this year is accused of drug trafficking, authorities said.

Kyleen Waltman, 39, of Honea Path, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 10 grams and less than 28 grams., The State newspaper of Columbia reported. Waltman was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Abbeville County on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

According to Abbeville County Capt. Matthew Graham, Waltman was sitting in the front passenger seat. Because the driver of the vehicle was not arrested, Graham declined to name her, The State reported.

Graham said during a search of the vehicle, a purse belonging to Waltman was found on the floorboard, It contained 8.3 grams of meth, WYFF-TV reported. Waltman also admitted she had two bags of the narcotic in her pocket, according to The State.

Those bags held approximately 5.9 grams of meth, while the other had 1.3 grams, Graham said.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Jeffrey Wayne Bond, was arrested after allegedly telling deputies that he had meth in his pocket, WYFF reported.

Bond was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, 2nd offense, according to WSPA-TV.

In March, Waltman had both of her arms amputated after she was attacked by three dogs.

Waltman’s sister, Shenna Green, told WYFF that a man found the mother of three and new grandmother in a ditch. She was still being attacked, so the man fired a gun into the air to scatter the dogs.

Green confirmed to the television station that the animals lived in the area, and there was a “Beware of Dogs” sign on the property where Waltman was attacked.

According to a GoFundMe page, Waltman suffered critical injuries. In addition to the amputations, she had skin grafts and had her colon removed.

Amy Wynne, Waltman’s sister, said that Waltman had surgery on Sept. 22 and that her insurance was not going to cover that cost.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $310,000.

Waltman appeared before a bond judge on Wednesday and was released on her own recognizance, WYFF reported.

If convicted of the charge, Waltman will face a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 10 and will have to pay a $25,000 fee, WSPA reported.

Comments / 7

uv 11
2d ago

look at her.. and she has no arms.. let that woman free.. she has hit rough AF.. NO DAMN ARMS.. she should be allowed to do drugs.. and with no arms someone should help her do her drugs

Reply
3
