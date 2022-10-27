ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behka’s Continued Adventures in Cooking – Homemade Soup Edition

Guys, you know around this time of year it's just a schosh bit chilly.And a lot of times, when it's chilly... you want chili, amiriiiite? Sorry. I'll see myself out. No, for real, you and I both know a nice warm soup around this time of year is just perfect. I will at some point make a chili (I put chorizo in mine, stay tuned), but I wanted to try to make something that would use up some stuff I have, and maybe be a little bit on the healthier side. I found this recipe online for..... wait for it...... Asparagus Soup.
