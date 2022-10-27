Read full article on original website
Related
Behka’s Continued Adventures in Cooking – Homemade Soup Edition
Guys, you know around this time of year it's just a schosh bit chilly.And a lot of times, when it's chilly... you want chili, amiriiiite? Sorry. I'll see myself out. No, for real, you and I both know a nice warm soup around this time of year is just perfect. I will at some point make a chili (I put chorizo in mine, stay tuned), but I wanted to try to make something that would use up some stuff I have, and maybe be a little bit on the healthier side. I found this recipe online for..... wait for it...... Asparagus Soup.
McRib Is Back! Might Be Last Time You Can Enjoy It. Happy Or Sad?
Well, McDonalds has done it again. They take one of their items that seems to be one of the most popular items that doesn't come around too often, and when it does, people go crazy for it. Now it may be going away? Say it ain't so!. Over the last...
Did You Know Eating A Pumpkin Has Health Benefits? Yes, It’s True!
As Halloween gets closer and closer, perhaps a fair amount of you have picked up a pumpkin and made a jack-o-lantern out of it. Maybe you have saved the pumpkin seeds. But what about the actual pumpkin itself. You know that it is a fruit right? Albeit a large one, but it is considered a fruit.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0