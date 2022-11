(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A woman's hospitalized after being rescued from a Cedar Rapids house fire. Crews were called to the 5000 block of Broadlawn Drive SE just before 11:30 this (Monday) morning. Two men escaped, but crews had to rescue a woman from upstairs. Two cats died in the fire, which the fire department says caused extensive damage. All three residents are displaced.

